community calendar

Public events
BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
HAMILTON FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., downtown Hamilton. hamiltonfarmersmarket.org.
MISSOULA PEOPLE'S MARKET, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., corner of Pine Street and Higgins Avenue. Handmade, local items. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
CLARK FORK RIVER MARKET, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 101 Carousel Drive, in front of A Carousel for Missoula. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, honey and plant starts from area farmers and ranchers. Call 880-9648 or visit clarkforkmarket.com.
MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Masks/facial coverings required; 6 foot physical distance maintained; one-way traffic flow; send one person per household to shop. First hour, 8-9 a.m., for high-risk customers only. Visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT facility tour, 10 a.m. and studio training, noon, call 542-6228 to register; MakerSpace open hours, 1-6 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Organizations
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 9 a.m.: zoom.us/j/905489644; Meeting ID 905489644; Password 955208. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 6:30-7:30 p.m.: “Lil’ Rockies” Ft. Missoula Pk. 2725 CCC Rd. In person meeting with social distancing on the grass just outside the Bella Vista Pavilion. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily canceled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. New Hope Family Group, 9:30 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St. (enter Russell Street door). Face coverings required; SOS Al-Anon Family Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: The majority of in-person meetings have been suspended due to the pandemic. The following groups are currently holding meetings while conforming to health and safety guidance. The use of face coverings is encouraged or mandatory as noted. Meetings may be subject to closure without notice. Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information.
High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group meets daily at 8 p.m. at 112 North Pattee (use side entrance). Young Guns in Sobriety, at 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library at 235 S. Fifth West. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula Young People's Group, Saturday, 8 p.m. Meeting ID: 836 5706 0732. Password: MYPG2020. Sunrise Group, daily (through Aug. 19), 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Meeting ID: 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, every day, all meetings closed except Friday speaker, Meeting ID: 489 179 508. Password: 551190.