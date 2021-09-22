Community Calendar

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org : MakerSpace open hours, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tiny Tales at Empower Place, 10:30 a.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.; MCAT: "Introduction to Podcasting," 2 p.m., registration required. MCAT: "Learn to Operate the TV Studio," 3 p.m., registration required. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us . UM Living Lab: "Dive into Deep Ocean currents," 4 p.m., registration required. Big Sky Writers' Group, 4:30 p.m., Big Sky High School, email bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us . Montana Racial Equality Project Book Club discusses "The Vanishing Half" by Britt Bennett, 6 p.m., registration required. MakerSpace: "3D Printing 101" workshop, 6:30 p.m., registration required.

Organizations

DIVORCECARE Support Group, a support group for those who have gone through or are going through separation or divorce, 6:30 p.m., Hamilton Assembly of God Church, Room 24. Program runs through Dec. 15. You can join at any time through this 13 week video based series. This is a free program with a one time $20 fee for the participant workbook. Scholarships are available if needed.