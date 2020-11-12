Community Calendar

Road construction
HIGGINS AVENUE BRIDGE rehabilitation project. Travelers will be able to use one lane in each direction on the east side of the bridge.
Government
URBAN TRANSPORTATION District Board, noon, Mountain Line offices, 1221 Shakespeare.
MISSOULA BOARD OF COUNTY Commissioners, 2 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 439 308 7#.
DESTINATION MISSOULA/Tourism Business Improvement District joint board meeting, 3-5 p.m., via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85736160913?pwd=TjZXdjRtUGlXd3A5VGNFMjNORU1jZz09; password misSOUL@. If joining by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 857 3616 0913 and the phone password is 33654097.
Public events
DRAGON HOLLOW Play area now open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S (caregivers welcome), 10 a.m., Contact Jolyn Ortega for details, 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales pre-recorded sessions posted every Tuesday and Thursday in the library's Facebook page. Families First Learning Lab: "Let's Get Creative," online activities tutorial posted at familiesfirstmt.org.
Organizations
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325 Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143 Password 955208. Women Only 8:30 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/362239376; Meeting ID 362239376; Password 944208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
ALATEEN for ages 10-18 only, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit mt.al-anon-alateen.org.
AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group meets daily at 8 p.m. at 112 North Pattee (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W. (rear door, facemasks mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth W. Blackfoot River Group, 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church deck, Bonner. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Persists Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. Sunrise Group, daily (through Aug.19), 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Meeting ID: 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID: 489 179 508. Password: 551190. For password email. missoulaaaonline@gmail.com
ADULT ASPERGER'S support group, open meeting for those with Asperger's as well as their family and friends, 4:30-6 p.m., University Center, Room 215, UM. Contact Monique Casbeer at 721-3947 or Cindy Bacon Janego at cjanego@communitymed.org for more information.
