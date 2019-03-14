Government
ENERGY AND CLIMATE TEAM, noon, City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine ST.
MISSOULA BOARD OF County Commissioners, 2 p.m., Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.
DESTINATION MISSOULA/Tourism Business Improvement District joint board meeting, 3 p.m., MSO Hub Conference Room, 101 E. Main St.
OPEN SPACE ADVISORY Committee, 4 p.m., Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
WEST VALLEY COMMUNITY Council, 6 p.m., Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.
MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS' Elementary Boundary Study Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Public Events
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061: Art Club for ages 5-18, 4 p.m.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Salvation Army Building, 335 S. Russell. No registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Tiny Tales, ages birth-3, large meeting room, 10:30 a.m.; "iPad and iPhone," noon, registration required; LEGO Club, ages 12 and under, 3:30- 5 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Lego Club, 3:30 p.m.
Organizations
PARKINSONS SUPPORT GROUP, 1-3 p.m., Ronald McDonald House, 3003 Fort Missoula Road. Call 829-8843 or 327-1207.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., $4; bingo, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (doors pen 5 p.m.), $18 for 10 sheets.
AL-ANON: Keep It Simple Family Group, 5:30 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Men Do Al-Anon, 7 p.m., University Center Room 216, UM. The Legacy AFG, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth W. Stevensville Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Independent Living Center, 57 Main St. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit mt.al-anon-alateen.org.
AA MEETINGS Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org. Early Sunrise Group Discussion (C/H), 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Early Birds Discussion (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Sunrise Group Discussion (C/H), 8 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Sober Steppers Beginners (O/H), 10 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; High Noon Group Discussion (O), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Thompson Falls Group (O), noon, behind Bear Muscle Fitness, 107 Spruce St.; Attitude Adjustment (O/H), noon, Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Pathway to Serenity Discussion (O), 3:30 p.m., Clark Fork West Church, 34 St. Regis Ave., St. Regis; Downtowners Discussion (O/H), 5:30 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Silvertip Group Discussion (C), 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W.; Big Book Study Group (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Do It Sober Discussion (O/H), 7 p.m., St. Luke's Conference Room, 107 Sixth Ave. SW, Ronan; The Blackfoot River Group, 7 p.m., Out Savior Lutheran Church, 8985 Highway 200, Bonner; Solution Group Discussion (C/H/B), 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.; Plains Group Big Book Study (O), 7:30 p.m., Plains United Methodist Church, 206 Meany St.; Not a Glum Lot (O), 7:30 p.m., Thompson Falls Community Church, 306 Church St.; Missoula Group Beginner's, (O/H), 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Young Guns in Sobriety Literature Study (O), 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.
ADULT ASPERGER'S support group, open meeting for those with Asperger's as well as their family and friends, 6-7:30 p.m., University Center, Room 215, UM. Contact Monique Casbeer at 721-3947 or Cindy Bacon Janego at cjanego@communitymed.org for more information.
NAMI MISSOULA free weekly meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Providence Center Room 103. Open to anyone affected by mental illness (including family members) or interested in learning more about NAMI. Call 880-1013.
NAMI CONNECTION Support Group for adults with mental illness, 1:30-3 p.m., 202 Brooks St., Room 210. Call 880-1013.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE beginner-intermediate game, 6 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Road, Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.org.