Community calendar

Community Calendar

Public events

HALLOWEEN BASH hosted by Families First Learning Lab, 1-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 3455 E. Main St. Candy, costumes, exhibits for kids of all ages.

HALLOWEEN Candy Crawl, 3-6 p.m., Southgate Mall, concourse next to Scheels.

Organizations

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 9 a.m.: zoom.us/j/905489644; Meeting ID 905 489 644; Password 955208. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 8 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143;  Password 955208. For audio only option, dial: 1 669 900 6833 US. Find your local number: zoom.us/u/aECafca4d. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

AA MEETINGS:  Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sunday Speaker meeting (O/H/Z), 11 a.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. ID: 383726702. PW: 235836. YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature, 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 5:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Silvertip Group (O) Discussion, 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church (rear entrance, upstairs), 830 South Ave. W. Sunset Group (O/H) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran church, 202 Brooks St. Missoula Group (O) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance, downstairs).

