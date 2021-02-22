Community Calendar

Government
MISSOULA CIVIC Television Advisory Commission, 2 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/2M78M1o. Attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines) Webinar ID: 813 1027 4160 Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.
MISSOULA CITY/COUNTY Food Policy Advisory Board, 3:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/37sPFpT, +1 406-272-4824 Conference ID: 166 597 036#.
MISSOULA CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
Public Events
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Hygge bookmark coloring take him kit available through Feb. 22. Registration required.
T'AI CHI FOR VETERANS, 3-4 p.m., Missoula Vet Center, 910 Brooks St. Free. Call 721-4918.
Organizations
"FIND YOUR VOICE" TOASTMASTERS meeting, noon, University Center at UM. Guests always welcome. Call 544-2575.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: https://zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password: 347804. Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway, Suites B and C. Monday Step Study Group, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Trout Creek Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Cabinet Mountain Church. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
TOPS, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2512 Sunset Lane. Weigh-in, 6-6:30 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Contact tops.0177@gmail.com.
HAMILTON ROTARY CLUB, noon, BJ's Restaurant, 900 N. First St., Hamilton.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Visit oa.org.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS, open meeting every Monday, 6:30 p.m., Community Medical Center, 2827 Fort Missoula Road Conference Room J. Call 888-900-9979.
AA MEETINGS: The majority of in-person meetings have been suspended due to the pandemic. The following groups are currently holding meetings while conﬁrming to health and safety guidance. The use of face coverings is encouraged or mandatory as noted. Meetings may be subject to closure without notice. Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information.
High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (use side entrance). Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. No Name Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID: 256 446 926. Password: 718300. Sunrise Group, daily (through Aug.19), 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Meeting ID: 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, every day, all meetings closed except Friday speaker, Meeting ID: 489 179 508. Password: 551190. Missoula Women's AA, 5:30 p.m., for more information, email Dinictus1@hotmail.com.