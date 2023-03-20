Government meetings

MISSOULA CIVIC TELEVISION Advisory Commission, 4 p.m., Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine or virtual.

Public events

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Lego Club, 2:30-5 p.m. "Mycoremediation: How Mushrooms Digest Toxic Water into Possibility," 5:30-7 p.m. Frenchtown Library: World Cinema, 7-10 p.m.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Fabric puzzle blocks home kit for kids available. The Great Winter Book Battle for Kids through March 31, registration required. Storywalk at Hieronymus Park in Hamilton, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Organizations

“FIND YOUR VOICE” TOASTMASTERS meeting, noon, meeting on Zoom. Guests always welcome. Call 544-2575.

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (eat inside or get it to-go).

ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password: 347804. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

TOPS, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2512 Sunset Lane. Weigh-in, 6-6:30 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Contact tops.0177@gmail.com.

HAMILTON ROTARY CLUB, noon, BJ’s Restaurant, 900 N. First St., Hamilton.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Visit oa.org.

AA MEETINGS: AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Polson Early Birds (C/H) discussion, 7 a.m. Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Discussion, 10 a.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. downstairs Fellowship Hall. Bonner Park Group (O/H), 4 p.m., Bonner Park, by bandshell. Missoula Women’s Group (C/W/Z) Book Study, 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 300 W. Main St. Zoom ID: 71084339163. PW: 647027. No Name Group (O/Z) Discussion, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church Room 210, 202 Brooks St. ID: 256446926. PW: 718300. KISMIF (O/Z) Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Friends, 7 p.m., UCC Church, 405 University Ave. ID: 92733102368. PW: 29874. Missoula Group (O), 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance downstairs).