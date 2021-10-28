Community Calendar

Public events

The University Center at UM will transform into a Lewis Carroll-inspired wonderland. “Through the Looking Glass: A University Center’s Wonderland” will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the family-friendly events are free and open to the public. UM-student-focused activities will run from 8 to 10 p.m. Play on a mega chess set, practice your flamingo croquet, decorate hats and cookies, and enjoy an interactive Mad Hatter tea party. Full schedule available at bit.ly/3mfXYgz.

FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT Al Gore participates in "A Climate Conversation" as part of the UM Baucus Institute Series, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/uuk3xx9e. Visit umt.edu/law/baucus-institute.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Book Club 2021 discusses "Hamnet" by Maggi O'Farrell, noon. Artful Thinking, 4 p.m., registration required.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery area science activity, 2-6 p.m. Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community Connections, 11 a.m.

Organizations

MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325 Password 955008.

7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143 Password 955208. Women only 8:30 p.m.: zoom.us/j/362239376; Meeting ID 362239376; Password 944208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m. Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs in the Fellowship Room. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 5:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Rebellion Dogs LGBTQ meeting (C/Z) online only, 6 p.m., ID: 498622932. PW: 123456. Silvertip Group (O), 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W. (rear entrance, upstairs). Blackfoot River Group (O), 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8985 Hwy 200, basement. Primary Purpose Group (O/Z) online only, 7 p.m., ID: 542387682. PW: 29874. Solution Group (C/H/B) Discussion, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Group (O) Beginners, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W.

ADULT ASPERGER'S support group, open meeting for those with Asperger's as well as their family and friends, 4:30-6 p.m., University Center, Room 215, UM. Contact Monique Casbeer at 721-3947 or Cindy Bacon Janego at cjanego@communitymed.org for more information.

Coming soon

CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training: "Program Management Essentials," 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2. Free. Register at childcareresources.org/events.

