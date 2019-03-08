Public Events
FISH FRY hosted by the Knights of Columbus, 5:30-7 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Activity Center, 217 Tremont St. Stations of the Cross, 5 p.m.; Mass 5:30 p.m. precede the fish fry. Dinner prices are $9 for ages 13 and over; $5 for ages 5-12, free for children under 5, $30 for family (mother, father and children under 18), $6 for Campus Ministry students with UM ID.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m.; Yarns @ the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon-2 p.m.; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; World-Wide Cinema viewing of "The Third Murder" from Japan, 7 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Organizations
FIVE VALLEYS PACHYDERM CLUB, noon, Jaker's Restaurant, 3515 Brooks St.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., $4;
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS, every Friday, 7 p.m., 4-D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 240-5768, 880-9039 or 370-3808.
AL-ANON Friday Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway Suites B and C. Friday Night Al-Anon, 8 p.m., 301 Fourth Ave. E., Polson. Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and South Fifth St. Visit al-anon.montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS, 9 a.m. every Friday, Missoula City Fire Station 5, 6501 Lower Miller Creek Road. Call 888-900-9979.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners, 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Missoula Reflections meeting mediation/discussion (O), noon, Open Way, 702 Brooks St.; Thompson Falls Women’s Group (O/W), noon, behind Bear Muscle Fitness, 107 Spruce St.; Missoula Women’s Group (C/H/W) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; Missoula Zoo Town Happy Hour Group (O/H), 5:35 p.m., University Congregational Church (UCC), 401 University Ave.; Missoula No Name Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Providence Center, Room 103; Hot Springs One Day At A Time Group (O/H), 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 131 N. Wall St.; St. Ignatius Friday Night Serenity Group, 7 p.m., Sunburst Mental Health, 109 First Ave.; Frenchtown Fellowship Group (C/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Valley of Christ Lutheran Church, 16200 Frontage Road; Superior Morning Star Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Superior Methodist Church, 205 First St.; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Polson T.G.I.F. (C/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Discussion, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE open game, 12:30 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Road Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.org.