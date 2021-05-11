 Skip to main content
Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Government

EXTRAORDINARY EVENTS Committee, 11:15 a.m., via Zoom, bitl.y/3vIbL1p; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 841 7984 8896. Password: 504607, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

PARKS AND RECREATION Board, noon, via Zoom, bit.ly.3uVh9yt; Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 848 0747 5849. Password: 377226, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

CITY OF MISSOULA and Missoula County Reaching Home update, 3 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3tks031; Passcode: 728274. Or One tap mobile: US: +12532158782,,87296158265# or +12133388477,,87296158265#; Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 213 338 8477 or +1 267 831 0333. Webinar ID: 872 9615 8265.

MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC Schools’ Board of Trustees' regular meeting and organizational meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3eWqEGw; Meeting ID: 917 1002 4152. Passcode: 333780. One tap mobile +13462487799,,91710024152#,,,,*333780# US (Houston). +16699006833,,91710024152#,,,,*333780# US (San Jose). Livestream facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/Agenda available at mcpsmt.org.

EAST MISSOULA  Community Council, 7 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/322J1DF. Meeting ID: 891 7219 0534; One tap mobile +16699006833,,89172190534# US (San Jose), +12532158782,,89172190534# US (Tacoma).

TARGET RANGE SEWER & Water District, 7 p.m., via Zoom, meeting number 88380700739, Passcode 982613.

MISSOULA RURAL FIRE District Board of Trustees' regular session meeting, 7 p.m., virtual; call 549-6172 or visit mrfdfire.org.

Public events

YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Tiny Tales pre-recorded sessions posted every Tuesday on the library's Facebook page.  

NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061: Star Wars Day take and make kit available, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Organizations

SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit https://8712.toastmastersclubs.org

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287. 

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Tuesday Morning Serenity AFG, 7:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St.;  Healing Through Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and S. Fifth St., Hamilton; West End Al-Anon, 6 p.m., Clark Fork Church, 75, Abba Lane, St. Regis. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org

AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanual Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W (rear door, facemask mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com.

Coming soon

CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training: "The Growing Brain" Understanding Behavior," 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 and 25. Free. Register at 728-6446 or childcareresources.org

Tags

