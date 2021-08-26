Community Calendar

Government
MISSOULA BOARD OF COUNTY Commissioners, 2 p.m., in person in the Sophie Moiese Room of the Missoula Courthouse Annex or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3DggH28. Or call in (audio only) to 406-272-4824 Conference ID: 840 390 653#.
Public events
DOWNTOWN TONIGHT, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Food trucks and live music by Joan Zen. 543-4238, missouladowntown.com.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery area science activity, 2-6 p.m. Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Book Club 2021 discusses "Tightrope" by Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, noon, via Zoom, registration required.
Organizations
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325 Password 955008.
7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143 Password 955208. Women only 8:30 p.m.: zoom.us/j/362239376; Meeting ID 362239376; Password 944208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
AL-ANON Family Groups (AFG): Virtual Men Do Al-Anon (women welcome), 7 p.m. Zoom meeting ID: 882-600-650. Virtual Thursday Night Alateen meeting, 7:30 p.m. For access to this meeting, email alateencoordinatordistrict10@gmail.com. Virtual Legacy A-Anon Family Group, 7:30 p.m., Zoom meeting ID: 118-990-172.
AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m. Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs in the Fellowship Room. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 5:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Rebellion Dogs LGBTQ meeting (C/Z) online only, 6 p.m., ID: 498622932. PW: 123456. Silvertip Group (O), 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W. (rear entrance, upstairs). Blackfoot River Group (O), 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8985 Hwy 200, basement. Primary Purpose Group (O/Z) online only, 7 p.m., ID: 542387682. PW: 29874. Solution Group (C/H/B) Discussion, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Group (O) Beginners, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W.
ADULT ASPERGER'S support group, open meeting for those with Asperger's as well as their family and friends, 4:30-6 p.m., University Center, Room 215, UM. Contact Monique Casbeer at 721-3947 or Cindy Bacon Janego at cjanego@communitymed.org for more information.