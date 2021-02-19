Community Calendar

Government
IMPACT FEE Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., via Zoom, bit.lyZoomImpactFee. Attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 836 2406 7586 Password: 447833, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Public Events
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Watercolor painting class with Robert Peltzer for ages 18 and over, new lessons and assignments posted every Friday, visit missoulapubliclibrary.org. Storytime online for ages 3 and older posted on the library's Facebook page every Friday, 10 a.m. Young Adult Writers' Group for age 16-19, 3:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom, email danam@missoula.libmt.us. Winter Wellness Series: "A Beginner's Guide to Immunity and Essential Oils," 6 p.m., posted on library's website and Facebook page.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Preschool storytimes on Zoom, 10:30 a.m., registration required, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Organizations
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. 9:08 p.m: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321529143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
All meetings Mountain Time. Meetings are open 15 minutes before and after scheduled time.
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS, every Friday, 7 p.m., 4-D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 240-5768, 880-9039 or 370-3808.
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily canceled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Friday Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway Suites B and C. Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and South Fifth St. Polson Friday Night Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 301 Fourth Ave. E. Visit al-anon.montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666.
AA MEETINGS: The majority of in-person meetings have been suspended due to the pandemic. The following groups are currently holding meetings while conforming to health and safety guidance. The use of face coverings is encouraged or mandatory as noted. Meetings may be subject to closure without notice. Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information.
High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group meets daily at 8 p.m. at 112 North Pattee (use side entrance). KISMIF, 7 p.m., Pineview Park behind Rattlesnake School (bring lawn chair). Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Women's AA, 5:30 p.m., for more information, email Dinictus1@hotmail.com. Missoula Oasis, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. No Name Group, Friday, 7 p.m., Meeting ID: 256 446 926. Password: 718300. Sunrise Group, 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Meeting ID: 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, every day, all meetings closed except Friday speaker, Meeting ID: 489 179 508. Password: 551190.