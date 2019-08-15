Government
MISSOULA COUNTY OPEN LANDS Citizens' Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., CAPS office Conference Room, 127 E. Main St.
MISSOULA CITY-COUNTY Health Board, 12:15 p.m., Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.
Public events
GARDEN CITY HARVEST'S annual Farm Party, 5:30-9 p.m., PEAS Farm, 3010 Duncan Drive. Music by Junior and the Western Union Swing Band. $20 adults, $8 ages 2-10 in advance; $35 adults, $10 ages 2-10 at the door. Visit gardencityharvest.org.
ORCHARD HOMES FARMERS MARKET, 4:30-7 p.m., Orchard Homes Country Life Center, 2537 S. Third St. W.
DOWNTOWN TONIGHT, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Mudslice Charlie (blues, roots); children's activities by Mismo Gymnastics. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Music and Movement for ages 3-5, noon; Summer of Science STEM Activity, 2-5 p.m.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Tiny Tales, ages birth-3, large meeting room, 10:30 a.m.; "Excel," noon, registration required; Summer Movie Matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Dumbo," 1 p.m.; LEGO Club, ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m.
Organizations
GRIZZLY COUNTRY RUN Hookers, 12:30-4 p.m., Goin' Quilting, 425 N. Fifth St. W. Suite 4. Call 728-4375.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: yoga, 9 a.m., $5; yoga for Parkinson's (caregivers welcome), 10:15 a.m., $5; lunch (open to the public), 11:30-12:30 p.m., $5 ages 60 and over, $7 general, kids 8 and under free; Pinochle, bridge, Mahjong, 12:45 p.m.; bingo, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.), $18 for 10 sheets.
AL-ANON: Keep It Simple Family Group, 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Men Do Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Forestry Building Room 102, UM. The Legacy AFG, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth W. Alateen, 7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church. Stevensville Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Independent Living Center, 57 Main St. Expect a Miracle, 5:30 p.m., Sunburst Mental Health, 109 First Ave., St. Ignatius. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit mt.al-anon-alateen.org.
AA MEETINGS Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org. Early Sunrise Group Discussion (C/H), 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Early Birds Discussion (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Sunrise Group Discussion (C/H), 8 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Sober Steppers Beginners (O/H), 10 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; High Noon Group Discussion (O), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Thompson Falls Group (O), noon, behind Bear Muscle Fitness, 107 Spruce St.; Attitude Adjustment (O/H), noon, Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Pathway to Serenity Discussion (O), 3:30 p.m., Clark Fork West Church, 34 St. Regis Ave., St. Regis; Downtowners Discussion (O/H), 5:30 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Silvertip Group Discussion (C), 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W.; Big Book Study Group (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Do It Sober Discussion (O/H), 7 p.m., St. Luke's Conference Room, 107 Sixth Ave. SW, Ronan; The Blackfoot River Group, 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8985 Highway 200, Bonner; Solution Group Discussion (C/H/B), 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.; Plains Group Big Book Study (O), 7:30 p.m., Plains United Methodist Church, 206 Meany St.; Not a Glum Lot (O), 7:30 p.m., Thompson Falls Community Church, 306 Church St.; Missoula Group Beginner's, (O/H), 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Young Guns in Sobriety Literature Study (O), 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.
ADULT ASPERGER'S support group, open meeting for those with Asperger's as well as their family and friends, 4:30-6 p.m., University Center, Room 215, UM. Contact Monique Casbeer at 721-3947 or Cindy Bacon Janego at cjanego@communitymed.org for more information.
NAMI MISSOULA free weekly meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Providence Center Room 103. Open to anyone affected by mental illness (including family members) or interested in learning more about NAMI. Call 880-1013.
NAMI CONNECTION Support Group for adults with mental illness, 1:30-3 p.m., 202 Brooks St., Room 210. Call 880-1013.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.