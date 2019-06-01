{{featured_button_text}}
Closure

DRAGON HOLLOW PLAY AREA closed until further notice for refurbishment and expansion.

Public events

ANNUAL NATIVE PLANT SALE hosted by the Clark Fort Chapter — Montana Native Plant Society, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Clark Fork Farmers Market, 225 S. Pattee St. 

CARE NET MOBILE UNIT open house, noon-4 p.m., City Life Center, 1515 Fairview. Tour the office and new mobile ultrasound unit, snacks and kids' activities.

CLARK FORK FARMERS MARKET, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside Parking Lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. Call 396-0593 or visit clarkforkmarket.com.

MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. Music by Barnaby Wilde (hillbilly jazz). Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.

MISSOULA PEOPLES MARKET, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. Visit missoulapeoplesmarket.org.

LOLO FARMERS/CRAFT MARKET, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lolo Community Center. Local farmers, crafters and artisans. 

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Library on Wheels at the Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon

Organizations

AL-ANON New Hope Family Group, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick Hospital Broadway Building, 500 W. Broadway, Broadway Building Entrance; SOS Al-Anon Family Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org. 

AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Keep It Simple (C/H), 7:30 a.m., University Congregational Church, 401 University Ave.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Mission Valley Group No. 1, 9:30 a.m., Mission Valley UMC, 70715 Highway 93, St. Ignatius; Missoula High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 East Main St.; Trout Creek Happy Hour (O/H) Discussion, 6 p.m., Cabinet Mountain Church, 3006 Highway 200; Polson 12 x 12 Study (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Young People's Group Discussion (O/H), 8 p.m., University Congregational Church, 401 University Ave.; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Missoula Chapter Nine Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Discussion, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Visit aa-montana.org/ or call 888-607-2000.

PUZZLE CLUB, a brain injury support group, 9 a.m., Black Cat Bake Shop, 2000 W. Broadway. Call 406-544-6629 or 406-549-2146.

MISSOULA DUPLICATE Bridge lessons, 9:30 a.m., 2825 Stockyard Road Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.com

