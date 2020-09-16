 Skip to main content
Community Calendar

Goverment

MISSOULA HOUSING Authority, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom; for participation information, contact Lori Davidson, ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113 Ext. 105.

Public events

MISSION MOUNTAIN ZEN presents an online meditation class via Zoom, 6 p.m. For more information and a Zoom link to the class, call 847-721-0665 or email Jerry.Smyers@gmail.com.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Baby and Toddler Story Times outside at 10:30 a.m., registration required. Book Club 2020 discusses "The Bittterroots" by CJ Box, noon, via Zoom. For login information contact community@bitterrootpubliclibrary.org or call 363-1670. 

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org:  Families First Learning Lab: Mobile Exhibition Magic, 11 am.-noon, Families First Stage. Middle School Writers' Group via Zoom, 3:30-5 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. 3rd Wednesday Book Group discusses "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood, 6:30 p.m., if interested in participating in the online discussion email pamc@missoula.lib.mt.us

NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Story Time Live Online! 10:30 a.m. 

Organizations

WOMEN’S REENTRY Group, 6 p.m., WORD, 2405 McIntosh Loop. For women who have experienced incarceration. Call 406-493-7612.

COFFEE OUTSIDE MISSOULA, 7:15-8:15 a.m., Brennan’s Wave. A weekly bike social hour before the day begins; bring your own brewing method to make a cup of coffee with other caffeine-loving cyclists. If you don’t have a method for brewing coffee outside, bring a breakfast item to share with the group and we’ll gladly brew you a cup of coffee. See #coffeeoutsideMSLA on Instagram.

MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN’S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: https://zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804; Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 5:30 p.m.: Lil’Rockies https://zoom.us/j/888309410; Meeting ID 868309410; Password 011414. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.

AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily canceled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Wednesday Morning Al-Anon, 10:15 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Hot Springs Al-Anon, 9 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 321 Arlee St.; Noon Al-Anon, noon, Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org/.

AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (use side entrance). Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Young People's Group, 8 p.m. Meeting ID: 278 180 675. Password: MYPG2020. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting Id 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m. Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password  551190. Missoula Women's AA, 5:30 p.m., for information email Dinictus1@hotmail.com

