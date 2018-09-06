Road closures
SCOTT STREET closed from Rodgers Street to Turner Street through Sept. 7 for installation of now water main.
Government
DUI TASK FORCE, noon, Missoula Emergency Services raining Center, 1200 Burlington.
CEMETERY BOARD, noon, Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.
SMURFIT-STONE MILL SITE Community Advisory Group, 6 p.m., Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.
Public Events
PARKINSON'S WELLNESS exercise class every Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Salvation Army Building, 335 S. Russell. Call 843-819-3533, 531-7110 or 529-6608.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Try It! Intro to Yoga After School for ages 8 and up, 3:40-4:30 p.m.
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061: Art Club for ages 5-18, 4 p.m.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Tiny Tales, ages birth-3, Large Meeting Room, 10:30 p.m.; "Excel," noon, registration required; LEGO Club, ages 12 and under, 3:30- 5 p.m.
Organizations
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., $4.
AL-ANON: Keep It Simple Family Group, 5:30 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Men Do Al-Anon, 7 p.m., University Center Room 216, UM. The Legacy AFG, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth W. Stevensville Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Independent Living Center, 57 Main St. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit mt.al-anon-alateen.org.
AA MEETINGS Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org. Early Sunrise Group Discussion (C/H), 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Early Birds Discussion (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Sunruise Group Discussion (C/H), 8 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Sober Steppers Beginners (O/H), 10 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; High Noon Group Discussion (O), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Thompson Falls Group (O), noon, behind Bear Muscle Fitness, 107 Spruce St.; Attitude Adjustment (O/H), noon, Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Pathway to Serenity Discussion (O), 3:30 p.m., Clark Fork West Church, 34 St. Regis Ave., St. Regis; Downtowners Discussion (O/H), 5:30 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Silvertip Group Discussion (C), 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W.; Big Book Study Group (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Do It Sober Discussion (O/H), 7 p.m., St. Luke's Conference Room, 107 Sixth Ave. SW, Ronan; The Blackfoot River Group, 7 p.m., Out Savior Lutheran Church, 8985 Highway 200, Bonner; Solution Group Discussion (C/H/B), 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.; Plains Group Big Book Study (O), 7:30 p.m., Plains United Methodist Church, 206 Meany St.; Not a Glum Lot (O), 7:30 p.m., Thompson Falls Community Church, 306 Church St.; Missoula Group Beginner's, (O/H), 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St.; Young Guns in Sobriety Literature Study (O), 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.
ADULT ASPERGER'S support group, open meeting for those with Asperger's as well as their family and friends, 6-7:30 p.m., University Center, Room 215, UM. Contact Monique Casbeer at 721-3947 or Cindy Bacon Janego at cjanego@communitymed.org for more information.
NAMI MISSOULA free weekly meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Providence Center Room 103. Open to anyone affected by mental illness (including family members) or interested in learning more about NAMI. Call 880-1013.
NAMI CONNECTION Support Group for adults with mental illness, 1:30-3 p.m., 202 Brooks St., Room 210. Call 880-1013.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE beginner-intermediate game, 6 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Road, Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.org.