Closure
DRAGON HOLLOW PLAY AREA closed until further notice for refurbishment and expansion.
Government
TRANSPORTATION TECHINICAL Advisory Committee, 10 a.m., City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
CEMETERY BOARD, noon, Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.
DUI TASK FORCE, noon, Missoula Emergency Services Training Center, 1220 Burlington.
PARKING COMMISSION, noon, Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
MISSOULA BOARD OF COUNTY Commissioners, 2 p.m., Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
SMURFIT-STONE MILL SITE Community Advisory Group, 6 p.m., Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16874 Marion St.
Public Events
"D-DAY PLUS 75 YEARS: An Evening Retrospective," 7 p.m., Heritage Hall, Fort Missoula. Documentary short film "The Normandy Invasion;" "777: The Voyage of a D-Day LCT" by Jimmy Grant; showing and historical discussion of the Utah-Omaha-Juno landing dramatization from "The Longest Day, 1962," D-Day exhibits. Call 728-3662 or visit NRHC.org.
DOWNTOWN TONIGHT, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Luke Dowler and the Lucky Breaks (soulful rock/Americana); children's activities by the National Wildlife Federation. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Thursday, 10:15-11:15 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. No registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Tiny Tales, ages birth-3, large meeting room, 10:30 a.m.; "Excel," noon, registration required; LEGO Club, ages 12 and under, 3:30- 5 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Complete Advanced Directive workshop, 6 p.m..
Organizations
GRIZZLY COUNTRY RUG Hookers, 12:30-4 p.m., Goin' Quilting, 425 N. Fifth St. W. Suite 4. Call 728-4375.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: Gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., $4; bingo, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (doors pen 5 p.m.), $18 for 10 sheets.
AL-ANON: Keep It Simple Family Group, 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Men Do Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Forestry Building Room 102, UM. The Legacy AFG, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth W. Alateen, 7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church. Stevensville Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Independent Living Center, 57 Main St. Expect a Miracle, 5:30 p.m., Sunburst Mental Health, 109 First Ave., St. Ignatius. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit mt.al-anon-alateen.org.
AA MEETINGS Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org. Early Sunrise Group Discussion (C/H), 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Early Birds Discussion (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Sunrise Group Discussion (C/H), 8 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Sober Steppers Beginners (O/H), 10 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; High Noon Group Discussion (O), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Thompson Falls Group (O), noon, behind Bear Muscle Fitness, 107 Spruce St.; Attitude Adjustment (O/H), noon, Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Pathway to Serenity Discussion (O), 3:30 p.m., Clark Fork West Church, 34 St. Regis Ave., St. Regis; Downtowners Discussion (O/H), 5:30 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Silvertip Group Discussion (C), 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W.; Big Book Study Group (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Do It Sober Discussion (O/H), 7 p.m., St. Luke's Conference Room, 107 Sixth Ave. SW, Ronan; The Blackfoot River Group, 7 p.m., Out Savior Lutheran Church, 8985 Highway 200, Bonner; Solution Group Discussion (C/H/B), 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.; Plains Group Big Book Study (O), 7:30 p.m., Plains United Methodist Church, 206 Meany St.; Not a Glum Lot (O), 7:30 p.m., Thompson Falls Community Church, 306 Church St.; Missoula Group Beginner's, (O/H), 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Young Guns in Sobriety Literature Study (O), 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.
ADULT ASPERGER'S support group, open meeting for those with Asperger's as well as their family and friends, 4:30-6 p.m., University Center, Room 215, UM. Contact Monique Casbeer at 721-3947 or Cindy Bacon Janego at cjanego@communitymed.org for more information.
NAMI MISSOULA free weekly meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Providence Center Room 103. Open to anyone affected by mental illness (including family members) or interested in learning more about NAMI. Call 880-1013.
NAMI CONNECTION Support Group for adults with mental illness, 1:30-3 p.m., 202 Brooks St., Room 210. Call 880-1013.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE beginner-intermediate game, 6 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Road, Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Coming soon
CHILD CARE RESOURCES' trainings: "M'mm M'mm Good! Creative Snacks!" 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, June 13. Free. Register at 728-6446 or childcareresources.org/registration.