Closure
A CAROUSEL FOR MISSOULA closed through Friday, Jan. 18, for annual pony painting and maintenance. Dragon Hollow will be open, weather permitting, during the closure, and Carousel staff will answer messages as they are able.
Public events
FREE COMMUNITY TOWN HALL to engage with Missoula County Democratic Legislators, 5 p.m., University Congregational Church, Fireside Room, 405 University Ave. Diane Sands, Bryce Bennett, Kimberly Dudik and Marilyn Ryan will talk about the upcoming legislation and answer questions. A "Ready Response" training will be held from 4:30-5 p.m. Sponsored by The Missoula County Democratic Party, Missoula Rises, and Montana Progressive Democrats.
WINTER STORYTELLING SERIES, 11 a.m., Travelers' Rest State Park, 6717 Highway 12 W., Lolo. Featuring Tony Incashola, sharing stories traditionally told by his ancestors on the land of Travelers' Rest. $5; free with TRPHA membership. Call 273-4253 or visit stateparks.mt.gov/travelers-rest/.
MISSOULA VALLEY WINTER MARKET, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Food, coffee, local products, baked items, crafts and life music.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: storytime, 10:30 a.m.
Organizations
DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION annual meeting, 1 p.m., Nov. 11, First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth St. W.
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS annual meeting following the 6 p.m. dinner, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.
AL-ANON New Hope Family Group, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick Hospital Broadway Building, 500 W. Broadway, Duran Learning Center; SOS Al-Anon Family Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Polson Early Birds (C/H) Living Sober Study, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Keep It Simple (C/H), 7:30 a.m., University Congregational Church, 401 University Ave.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Mission Valley Group No. 1, 9:30 a.m., Mission Valley UMC, 70715 Highway 93, St. Ignatius; Missoula High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 East Main St.; Trout Creek Happy Hour (O/H) Discussion, 6 p.m., Cabinet Mountain Church, 3006 Highway 200; Polson 12 x 12 Study (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Young People's Group Discussion (O/H), 8 p.m., University Congregational Church, 401 University Ave.; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St.; Missoula Chapter Nine Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Discussion, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Visit aa-montana.org/ or call 888-607-2000.
PUZZLE CLUB, a brain injury support group, 9 a.m., Black Cat Bake Shop, 2000 W. Broadway. Call 406-544-6629 or 406-549-2146.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE Bridge lessons, 9:30 a.m., 2825 Stockyard Road Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.com.