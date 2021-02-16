Community Calendar

Government

TRANSPORTATION POLICY Coordinating Committee, 1:30 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/2Own2l5. Attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 891 3735 3256 Password: 752176, press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

MISSOULA CONSOLIDATED Planning Board, 6 p.m., via Zoom, apps.missoulacounty.us/go/planningboard; Passcode: 999636. Participant Guide: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Zoom Webinar meeting links are in the participants guide and on the HTML agenda. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or By phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 842 93996424 Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute.

