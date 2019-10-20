Public Events
SEVENTH ANNUAL SPOOKY SKATE, noon-2 p.m., Glacier Ice Rink, Missoula County Fairgrounds. Skate to spooky music, photo booth, on-ice costume contest, skating performance of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" by the Missoula Figure Skating Club. $10 adults, $8 children under 18.
10TH ANNUAL TWEED RIDE. Gather at 1 p.m. at Free Cycles, 732 S. First St. W. for soup, silent auction and music by Pinegrass. Ride begins at 2 p.m. Stops at Lake Missoula Tea Company, Greenough Park and closes at 3:30 p.m. $10.
"CAPTIVITY AND LIBERATION at Los Banos, Philippines, 1942-45," 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. Call 549-5346.
BINGO, doors noon, games begin 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S. $10 or $18 for 13 games.
MISSOULA MAZE, noon-8 p.m., 1010 Clements Road. Maze, mini maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, games, obstacle course. $8 teens and adults, $5 ages 4-12 and 66 and older. Under 3 free. Visit MissoulaMaze.com.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: storytime for children ages 2 and older, 1:30 p.m.
Organizations
DUPLICATE BRIDGE open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
AL-ANON speaker/literature, 9:30 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sunday Morning Speaker meeting (O/H), 11 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; St. Ignatius A Wing and A Prayer (O/W), 4 p.m., Mission Valley United Methodist Church, 70715 U.S. Highway 93; Missoula Silvertip Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church 830 South Ave. W.; Missoula Poverello Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway; Polson Higher Power Hour (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Big Book Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.
Coming soon
"FINANCE & ESTATE Planning Tools for Early Dementia," 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; "Trusts," 2-4 p.m. and "Estate Planning for Every Montanan," 6-8 p.m., Oct. 29, Missoula Federal Credit Union, 3600 Brooks St. Call Missoula Aging Services, 728-7682.
SENTINEL HIGH SCHOOL class of 1970 50th class reunion July 31-Aug. 1. For more information and to be added to the mailing list, call 207-4709.