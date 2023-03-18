Public events

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT Tour and Training, 10-10:45 a.m. Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tech Connect, 10:30 a.m.-noon. MCAT: Young kids dance party, 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Western Montana Genealogical Society work day, noon-4 p.m. MCAT: Stop Animation workshop for Kids, 1-3 p.m. First Reads: "The Christians" by Lucas Hnath, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: All About Anatomy, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace walk-in hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. MCAT: Virtual Reality Tour, 4-5:30 p.m.

DILLARD’S SHOP FOR A CAUSE, Saturday, March 18 from 1-4 p.m., 10% of all sales in both the men’s and women’s departments will benefit the Missoula Chapter of Cancer Support Community (CSC). All programs at CSC are offered free of charge to anyone impacted by cancer at any stage of their journey. Have fun shopping while you support this worthwhile organization.

Organizations

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 9 a.m.: zoom.us/j/905489644; Meeting ID 905489644; Password 955208. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 6:30-7:30 p.m.: “Lil’ Rockies” Ft. Missoula Pk. 2725 CCC Rd. In-person meeting with social distancing on the grass just outside the Bella Vista Pavilion. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check NAMontana.org for updates.

AL-ANON, New Hope Family Group meets Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, 2701 Russell St., Missoula (enter through Russell Street door).

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS/DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILIES (ACA), For those who desire to recover from the effects of growing up in an alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional family. Missoula: Saturdays 10-11:30 a.m., Zoom meeting 859-3525-5352; passcode 017460 (open to all). Learn more: adultchildren.org.

AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Polson Early Birds (C/H) discussion, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W. Keep it Simple (O/H) Discussion, 7:30 a.m., UCC Church, 406 University Ave. Room 201. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Mission Valley Group 1, 9:30 a.m., Missoula Valley UMC, 70715 US Highway 93. High Noon Group, (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs in Fellowship Hall). 12x12 Study (O/H) discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W. Chapter Nine Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., First Christian Church (west door), 2701 S. Russell. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Missoula Young People’s Group (O/Z) Discussion, 8 p.m., UCC Church, 405 University Ave. ID: 83657060732. PW: MYPG2020. Missoula Group (O) Literature, 8 p.m., 112 North Pattee (use Front St. entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Discussion, at 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. West.