Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Government

DOWNTOWN BUSINESS Improvement District Board, 3 p.m., via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81484225748?pwd=VE4yNnBVUEtTV25sSnppalc5ajlSdz09; Meeting ID: 814 8422 5748; Passcode: 032985; One tap mobile: +13462487799.

PUBLIC ART Committee, 4 p.m., via Zoom; streaming online live and on the City Youtube Channel. Live meeting public comment phone line: Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (267) 831-0333, 1 (301) 715-8592, 1 (877) 853-5257, (landlines only), 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only); Meeting ID: 847 7694 2044.

MISSOULA CONSOLIDATED Planning Board, 6 p.m. Virtual meeting at YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782; 1 (213) 338-8477; 1 (877) 853-5257; 1 (888) 475-4499; Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Public Events

MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXX's. Visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.

YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Red Willow Center, 825 W. Kent St. Registration required. Call 531-7110.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Tiny Tales pre-recorded sessions posted every Tuesday and Thursday on the library's Facebook page.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Teen Writer's Club, 3:30-5 p.m., west lawn or via Zoom, call to register.   

Organizations

SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit https://8712.toastmastersclubs.org

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287. 

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Tuesday Morning Serenity AFG, 7:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St.;  Healing Through Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and S. Fifth St., Hamilton; West End Al-Anon, 6 p.m., Clark Fork Church, 75, Abba Lane, St. Regis. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org

AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanual Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W (rear door, facemask mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com.  

