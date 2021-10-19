Community Calendar

Closure

MACLAY BRIDGE closed for repairs. The bridge is expected to be closed for the majority of the week as crews repair the asphalt surfacing at the west end of the bridge.

Government

PUBLIC ART Committee, 4 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3vfFhvY; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 869 2489 9859. Password: 574069. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand) or YouTube.

MISSOULA CONSOLIDATED Planning Board, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Webinar meeting links and call-in numbers are listed near the top each agenda at ci.missoula.mt.us/1149/AgendasWebcastsMinutes. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand. By phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 842 93996424. Password: 999636. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. No live TV broadcast.

Public events

BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.