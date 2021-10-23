community calendar

AL-ANON Family Groups: montanadistrict10alanon.org or call 1-888-425-2666. In person New Hope, 9:30 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St. (use Russell Street entrance, wheelchair accessible). Hybrid Saturday S.O.S., noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (enter from parking lot in back). Zoom ID: 556-228-008.

AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Keep it Simple (O/H) Discussion, 7:30 a.m., UCC Church, 406 University Ave. Room 201. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. High Noon Group,(O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs in Fellowship Hall). Chapter Nine Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., First Christian Church (west door), 2701 S. Russell. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Missoula Young People's Group (O/Z) Discussion, 8 p.m., UCC Church, 405 University Ave. ID: 83657060732. PW: MYPG2020. Missoula Group (O) Literature, 8 p.m., 112 North Pattee (use Front St. entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Discussion, at 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth West.