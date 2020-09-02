Community Calendar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public events

DOWNTOWN MISSOULA POP-UP, 11 a.m.-2 pm., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in safe and appropriately-distanced spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.

MISSION MOUNTAIN ZEN presents an online meditation class via Zoom, 6 p.m. For more information and a Zoom link to the class, call 847-721-0665 or email Jerry.Smyers@gmail.com

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Baby and Toddler Story Times outside at 10:30 a.m., registration required.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Middle School Writers' Group via Zoom, 3:30-5 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. Families First: Circle of Security virtual class, 5:30 p.m. for five weeks, $60, register at familiesfirstmt.org.

NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Story Time Live Online! 10:30 a.m.

Organizations

WOMEN’S REENTRY Group, 6 p.m., WORD, 2405 McIntosh Loop. For women who have experienced incarceration. Call 406-493-7612.