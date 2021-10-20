Community Calendar

Closure
MACLAY BRIDGE closed for repairs. The bridge is expected to be closed for the majority of the week as crews repair the asphalt surfacing at the west end of the bridge.
Government
MISSOULA HOUSING Authority Board, 5:30 p.m. For participation information, contact Lori Davidson at ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113 Ext. 105.
Public Events
MISSION MOUNTAIN ZEN free online meditation class led by Zen Teacher Zenku, 6-7:30 p.m. Includes meditation instruction, practice and discussion via Zoom. For information and Zoom link, call Zenku at 847-721-0665 or email Jerry.Smyers@gmail.com.
BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Baby and Toddler Storytime outside, 10:30 a.m., registration required. Back to school/home-school open house, 5-7 p.m. Puzzle Lunch Club, noon. Observe the Moonlight, 7-8:30 p.m., registration required.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.; MCAT: "Introduction to Podcasting," 2 p.m., registration required. MCAT: "Learn to Operate the TV Studio," 3 p.m., registration required. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. UM Living Lab: "Solve a Crime with DNA," 4 p.m. Big Sky Writers' Group, 4:30 p.m., Big Sky High School, email bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us. Families First Learning Lab: "Dads & Dialogue," 5:30-8 p.m. 3rd Wednesday Book Group discusses "Mrs. Sherlock Holmes: The True Story of New York City's Greatest Female Detective and the 1917 Missing Girl Case that Captivated a Nation" by Brad Ricca, 6:30 p.m., email pamc@missoula.lib.mt.us. MakerSpace: "Intro to the Laser Engraver/Cutting Machine Halloween Edition," 6:30 p.m.
Organizations
DIVORCECARE Support Group, a support group for those who have gone through or are going through separation or divorce, 6:30 p.m., Hamilton Assembly of God Church, Room 24. Program runs through Dec. 15. You can join at any time through this 13-week video-based series. This is a free program with a one-time $20 fee for the participant workbook. Scholarships are available if needed.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 726-3213.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804; Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 5:30 p.m.: Lil’Rockies zoom.us/j/888309410; Meeting ID 868309410; Password 011414. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.
AL-ANON: visit montanadistrict10alanon.org. Virtual Wednesday Morning meeting, 10:15 a.m. Zoom meeting ID: 498-301-840. Passcode: Lois.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Discussion, 10 a.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs Fellowship Hall. Bonner Park Group (O/H), 4 p.m., Bonner Park, 1600 Ronald, by the Bandshell. Missoula Women's Group (C/W/Z), 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. ID: 71084339163. PW: 647027. Sunset Group (O/H) discussion, 6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Office Group (O), 6:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 2339 26th Ave. Breathin' Easy (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m. Unitarian Fellowship, 102 McLeod. Missoula Group (O) Big Book Study, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance, downstairs).
Coming soon
MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS' Early Childhood Screening for ages 0-5 who live within the Missoula County Public School boundaries, 11 am.-5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29, Jefferson Preschool, 1700 South Ave. W. Call Debbie at 728-2400, Ext. 5020 to schedule appointment.