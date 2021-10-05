Community Calendar

Road closure
WESTBOUND TRAFFIC along 14th Street detoured around water main improvement project via North Avenue to Johnson Street. Adjacent portions of Washburn and Ronan Streets closed from Fifth Street to 14th Street. Project expected to be completed by mid-October.
Government
MISSOULA BOARD OF COUNTY Commissioners administrative public meeting, 10 a.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3AWEpi; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 214 288 766#.
FWP Region 2 hunting season setting virtual open house, 6-8 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3a64wHL; or join by phone: Dial: 1-206 -337 9723 or 1-213-338-8477 or 1-646-558-8656. Webinar ID: 856 6613 5440. Passcode: 100105.
MISSOULA CONSOLIDATED Planning Board, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/2R3nmZC; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 842 9399. 6424 Password: 999636. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Public events
MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh produce, plant starts, herbs, eggs, flowers, snacks, Arabic flathbreads. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Families First Learning Lab: Preschool Art with a Purpose, 10 a.m.-noon. MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area: science activity, 2-6 p.m. MCAT: Introduction to Video Editing, Final Cut Pro," 3 p.m., registration required. Open AIR artist talk with Stephen Glueckert and Quinton Decker, 4 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Coloring Club for Adults, 10 a.m. Builders Club, 4 p.m. Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Organizations
SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit 8712.toastmastersclubs.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
AL-ANON Family Groups: montanadistrict10alanon.org, 1-888-425-2666. Virtual Tuesday Morning Serenity meeting, 7:#0 a.m., Zoom meeting ID: 335-117-407. In person Hamilton Brown Baggers meeting, noon, 201 Daly Ave. (wheelchair accessible, masks required). Virtual Tuesday Night Healing meeting, 7 p.m., Zoom meting ID: 408-942-945.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m., Fourth D. Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs Fellowship Hall). Silvertip Group (O) Literature, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church (rear entrance, upstairs), 830 South Ave. W. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Solution Group (O/H/B) Speaker meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Missoula Group (O) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.
Coming soon
TRAFFIC SIGNAL AT East Broadway and Madison Street will be shut off from 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, from 6 a.m. to about 8 a.m. to repair a damaged controller cabinet. Traffic control, including flaggers, will be in place, but it is suggested that drivers and bicyclists plan an alternate route for their morning commute.
CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training, "Program Management Essentials for Directors," 6-9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13. Free. Register at childcareresources.org/events.