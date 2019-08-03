Closure
A CAROUSEL FOR MISSOULA closed indefinitely due to mechanical issues.
KRAFT CREEK ROAD on the Swan Lake Ranger District closed through Aug. 30 for bridge replacement work.
Public events
"A HOT AUGUST NITE" fundraiser for kids presented by Algeria/Western Montana Shrine Club, noon-11 p.m., Deano's Travel Plaza, Airway Blvd. and Harrier Drive. Silent auction, 1-4:30 p.m.; live auction 5 p.m. plus karaoke, dancing, dunking booth, food and drinks. Call 370-2465.
CLARK FORK FARMERS MARKET, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside Parking Lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. Call 396-0593 or visit clarkforkmarket.com.
MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
MISSOULA PEOPLES MARKET, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Higgins and Pine Street. Local art and handcrafted goods. Visit missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
LOLO FARMERS/CRAFT MARKET, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lolo Community Center. Local farmers, crafters and artisans.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: storytime, 10:30 a.m.; open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m.
Organizations
AL-ANON New Hope Family Group, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick Hospital Broadway Building, 500 W. Broadway, Broadway Building Entrance; SOS Al-Anon Family Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Keep It Simple (C/H), 7:30 a.m., University Congregational Church, 401 University Ave.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Mission Valley Group No. 1, 9:30 a.m., Mission Valley UMC, 70715 Highway 93, St. Ignatius; Missoula High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 East Main St.; Trout Creek Happy Hour (O/H) Discussion, 6 p.m., Cabinet Mountain Church, 3006 Highway 200; Polson 12 x 12 Study (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Young People's Group Discussion (O/H), 8 p.m., University Congregational Church, 401 University Ave.; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Missoula Chapter Nine Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Discussion, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Visit aa-montana.org/ or call 888-607-2000.
PUZZLE CLUB, a brain injury support group, 9 a.m., Black Cat Bake Shop, 2000 W. Broadway. Call 406-544-6629 or 406-549-2146.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Visit missoulabridge.com.