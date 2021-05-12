Community Calendar

Road work

HIGH PARK WAY undergoing milling and paving between 39th Street and Whitaker Drive. High Park Way residents are asked to not park on the street from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

Government

PUBLIC WORKS Committee, 8 a.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3u7vuHx; Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 896 1339 8849. Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

ADMINISTRATION AND FINANCE Committee, 10 a.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3vQRc21; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 828 4077 0884. Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.