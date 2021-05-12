Community Calendar

Road work
HIGH PARK WAY undergoing milling and paving between 39th Street and Whitaker Drive. High Park Way residents are asked to not park on the street from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Government
PUBLIC WORKS Committee, 8 a.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3u7vuHx; Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 896 1339 8849. Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
ADMINISTRATION AND FINANCE Committee, 10 a.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3vQRc21; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 828 4077 0884. Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
PARKS AND CONSERVATION Committee, 10:20 a.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3rrQgiB; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 886 9262 4841. Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
BIG SKY PASSENGER Rail Authority Board, 11:30 a.m. For joining meeting and agenda, visit bigskyrail.org/events.
Public events
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Memory Cafe" "Every Spirit Shines," 2 p.m., in the library's website and Facebook page, email amandaa@missoula.lib.mt.us. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. 2nd Wednesday Book Group discusses "Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead" by Olga Tokarczuk, 6:30 p.m., email chrish@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Organizations
WOMEN’S REENTRY Group, 6 p.m., WORD, 2405 McIntosh Loop. For women who have experienced incarceration. Call 406-493-7612.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804; Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 5:30 p.m.: Lil’Rockies zoom.us/j/888309410; Meeting ID 868309410; Password 011414. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily canceled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Wednesday Morning Al-Anon, 10:15 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Hot Springs Al-Anon, 9 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 321 Arlee St.; Noon Al-Anon, noon, Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org/.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (use side entrance). Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Young People's Group, 8 p.m. Meeting ID: 278 180 675. Password: MYPG2020. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m. Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. Missoula Women's AA, 5:30 p.m., for information email Dinictus1@hotmail.com.