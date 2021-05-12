 Skip to main content
Community Calendar
Community Calendar

Road work

HIGH PARK WAY undergoing milling and paving between 39th Street and Whitaker Drive. High Park Way residents are asked to not park on the street from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. 

Government

PUBLIC WORKS Committee, 8 a.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3u7vuHx; Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 896 1339 8849. Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

ADMINISTRATION AND FINANCE Committee, 10 a.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3vQRc21; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 828 4077 0884. Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

PARKS AND CONSERVATION Committee, 10:20 a.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3rrQgiB; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 886 9262 4841. Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

BIG SKY PASSENGER Rail Authority Board, 11:30 a.m. For joining meeting and agenda, visit bigskyrail.org/events.

Public events

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Memory Cafe" "Every Spirit Shines," 2 p.m., in the library's website and Facebook page, email amandaa@missoula.lib.mt.us.  Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. 2nd Wednesday Book Group discusses "Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead" by Olga Tokarczuk, 6:30 p.m., email chrish@missoula.lib.mt.us

Organizations

WOMEN’S REENTRY Group, 6 p.m., WORD, 2405 McIntosh Loop. For women who have experienced incarceration. Call 406-493-7612.

MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804; Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 5:30 p.m.: Lil’Rockies zoom.us/j/888309410; Meeting ID 868309410; Password 011414. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.

AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily canceled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Wednesday Morning Al-Anon, 10:15 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Hot Springs Al-Anon, 9 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 321 Arlee St.; Noon Al-Anon, noon, Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org/.

AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (use side entrance). Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Young People's Group, 8 p.m. Meeting ID: 278 180 675. Password: MYPG2020. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m. Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. Missoula Women's AA, 5:30 p.m., for information email Dinictus1@hotmail.com

 

