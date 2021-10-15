Community Calendar

Public Events

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Storytime on the lawn for ages 3-5 p.m., 10:30 a.m.; one-on-one tech support, 11 a.m., registration required. Kids Virtual Book Club, 4-5 p.m., via Zoom. This month's book is "How to Train Your Dragon." Biblio-Tech-A Spanish for Adults, 5 p.m., registration required.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Tiny Tales and Storytime for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., also posted on the library's Facebook page every Friday, 10 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community Connections, 11 a.m. Watercolor painting class for ages 18 and older, noon. Yarns @ the MPL, noon; SpectrUM Discovery Area Science activity, 2-6 p.m. Young Adult Writers' Group for ages 16-19, 3:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom, email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. Cheap Date Night viewing of "Godzilla vs. Kong," 6:30 p.m.

Organizations

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).