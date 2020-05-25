Community Calendar
Road work

DETOURS AND MINIMAL delays for street maintenance project at South Avenue and Higgins Avenue. 

Public events

T'AI CHI FOR VETERANS, 3-4 p.m., Missoula Vet Center, 910 Brooks St. Free. Call 721-4918.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: closed.  

Organizations

"FIND YOUR VOICE" TOASTMASTERS meeting, noon, University Center at UM. Guests always welcome. Call 544-2575.

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back foor of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651. 

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: https://zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password: 347804. Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.:  https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway, Suites B and C. Monday Step Study Group, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Trout Creek Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Cabinet Mountain Church. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.

TOPS, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2512 Sunset Lane. Weigh-in, 6-6:30 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Contact tops.0177@gmail.com.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. Visit montanabridge@gmail.com.

HAMILTON ROTARY CLUB, noon, BJ's Restaurant, 900 N. First St., Hamilton.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Visit oa.org.

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS, open meeting every Monday, 6:30 p.m., Community Medical Center, 2827 Fort Missoula Road Conference Room J. Call 888-900-9979.

AA MEETINGS: Regular group meetings are temporarily suspended. Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula Persists Zoom meeting, Thursday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula AA Sunday Speaker, Sunday, 11 a.m. Meeting ID: 383 726 702. Password: 235836. Missoula Young People's Group, Wednesday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Meeting ID: 278 180 675. Password: MYPG2020. No Name Group, Monday and Friday, 7 p.m. Meeting ID: 256 446 926. Password: 718300.

