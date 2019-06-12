Closure
DRAGON HOLLOW PLAY AREA closed until further notice for refurbishment and expansion.
Government
TARGET RANGE SCHOOL TREA negotiations meeting, 11 a.m., school Conference Room, 4095 South Ave. W.
ELECTION ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 2:30 p.m., Room B14, 199 W. Pine St.
DESIGN REVIEW BOARD, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Public events
FRENCHTOWN FARMERS MARKET, 5-7:30 p.m., eastern side of Frenchtown Elementary school. Food trucks, crafts and live entertainment.
OUT TO LUNCH, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Music by Off in the Woods (funk, reggae, rock); children's activities by the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
ZEN MEDITATION class presented by Zen Priest Zenku Jerry Smyers, 6 p.m., YogaHeart Studio, 314 Main St., Polson. Free. Call 847-721-0665.
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5071: Storytime for toddlers and preschoolers, 10:30 a.m.; Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Toddler and baby storytime, 10:30 a.m.; "Make and Take Ukuleles," part 1, 1:30 p.m., registration required.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages birth-3, 10:30-11 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.; Frenchtown storytime, 10:30 a.m.; open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Memory Cafe, 2-4 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Carvey demonstration in the Makerspace, 6:30 p.m., registration required; 2nd Wednesday Night Book Group discusses "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amos Towles, 7 p.m.
Organizations
MISSOULA SOUTHSIDE LIONS CLUB social gathering and pizza party for prospective members, 6 p.m. To learn more about Lions and how you can aid us in helping the less fortunate in our community, call Don at 251-3360 or Monty at 549-5406 for more details.
NATIONAL STUTTERING ASSOCIATION Chapter family group, 5 p.m. Email or text Tricia to RSVP, triciaopstad@gmail.com or 531-4249.
LYME DISEASE SUPPORT Group, 1 p.m., St. Francis Community Hall, 411 S. Fifth St., Hamilton. Call 360-1415 or 260-0170.
MISSOULA QUILTERS GUILD, 7 p.m., Fairbridge Inn, 3803 Brooks St.
COFFEE OUTSIDE MISSOULA, 7:15-8:15 a.m., Brennan's Wave. A weekly bike social hour before the day begins; bring your own brewing method to make a cup of coffee with other caffeine-loving cyclists. If you don’t have a method for brewing coffee outside, bring a breakfast item to share with the group and we’ll gladly brew you a cup of coffee. See #coffeeoutsideMSLA on Instagram.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m., $4.
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE, open game, 12:30 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.
AL-ANON Wednesday Morning Al-Anon, 10:15 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Hot Springs Al-Anon, 9 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 321 Arlee St.; Noon Al-Anon, noon, Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit http://al-anon-montana.org/.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H) Discussion, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners, 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Trout Creek Happy Hour (O/H) Discussion, noon, Cabinet Mountain Church, 3006 Highway 200; Missoula Women’s Group (C/H/W) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; Missoula Poverello Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway; Polson Ray of Hope (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; St. Ignatius Mission Valley Group No. 1, 7 p.m., S&K Technologies, 63066 Old Highway 93; Potomac Future Group (O), 7 p.m., Little Blackfoot Church; Missoula Breathin’ Easy (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Unitarian Fellowship, 102 McLeod; Missoula Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Big Book Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.
Coming soon
CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training: "Make Your Child Care Fire Safe!" 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 19. $11. Register at 728-6446 or childcareresources.org/registration.