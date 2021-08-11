Community Calendar

Government

PARKS AND CONSERVATION Committee, 11:15 a.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3rrQgiB; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 886 9262 4841. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

BIG SKY PASSENGER Rail Authority Board, 11:30 a.m. See agenda and information for joining the meeting at bigskyrail.org/events.

MISSOULA BOARD OF COUNTY Commissioners special meeting on preliminary budget hearing, 2 p.m., Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3fRgqsi; or call in (audio only) to 406-272-4824 Conference ID: 279 166 080#.

MISSOULA COUNTY ZONING open house, 4-7 p.m., Orchard Homes Country Life Club, 2537 S. Third St. W. Public can view the Public Working Draft of the proposed Missoula County Zoning Code and zoning map.