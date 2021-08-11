Community Calendar

Government
PARKS AND CONSERVATION Committee, 11:15 a.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3rrQgiB; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 886 9262 4841. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
BIG SKY PASSENGER Rail Authority Board, 11:30 a.m. See agenda and information for joining the meeting at bigskyrail.org/events.
MISSOULA BOARD OF COUNTY Commissioners special meeting on preliminary budget hearing, 2 p.m., Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3fRgqsi; or call in (audio only) to 406-272-4824 Conference ID: 279 166 080#.
MISSOULA COUNTY ZONING open house, 4-7 p.m., Orchard Homes Country Life Club, 2537 S. Third St. W. Public can view the Public Working Draft of the proposed Missoula County Zoning Code and zoning map.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING Resident Oversight Committee, 6 p.m., via Zoom; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 861 1211 6145. Password: 199451. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel.
Public events
OUT TO LUNCH, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Food trucks and live music by Salsa Loca. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
MISSOULA CITY BAND CONCERT featuring all time favorites, requests and encore, 8 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell. Visit missoulacityband.org.
BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Baby and Toddler Storytime outside, 10:30 a.m., registration required.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.; Memory Cafe: Show and Tell, 2 p.m., email amandaa@missoula.lib.mt.us. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. 2nd Wednesday Book Group discusses "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind" by Yuval Noah Harari, 6:30 p.m., email chrish@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Organizations
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 726-3213.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804; Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 5:30 p.m.: Lil’Rockies zoom.us/j/888309410; Meeting ID 868309410; Password 011414. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily canceled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Wednesday Morning Al-Anon, 10:15 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Hot Springs Al-Anon, 9 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 321 Arlee St.; Noon Al-Anon, noon, Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org/.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (use side entrance). Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Young People's Group, 8 p.m. Meeting ID: 278 180 675. Password: MYPG2020. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m. Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. Missoula Women's AA, 5:30 p.m., for information email Dinictus1@hotmail.com.
Coming soon
CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training: "Early Childhood Essentials," 6-9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18. Free. Register at 728-6446 or childcareresources.org.