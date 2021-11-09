Community Calendar

Government

BOARD OF COUNTY County Commissioners Administrative public meeting, 10 a.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3wkNcJo; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 214 288 766#.

PARKS AND RECREATION Board, noon, via Zoom, bit.ly/3uVh9yt; attend by phone: cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 848 0747 5849. Password: 377226. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

MISSOULA PARKING Commission, noon, via Zoom, bit.ly.3jKl9P0; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 821 8461 3756. Password: 472792. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC Schools Board of Trustees regular meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3CS8JeR; Or One tap mobile: US: +13462487799,,81225666182#,,,,*227332# or +16699006833,,81225666182#,,,,*227332#. Webinar ID: 812 2566 6182. Passcode: 227332. Livestream posted on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/. Agenda available at mcpsmt.org.

EAST MISSOULA Community Council, 7 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/322J1DF; Meeting ID: 891 7219 0534. One tap mobile +16699006833,,89172190534# US (San Jose). +12532158782,,89172190534# US (Tacoma).

TARGET RANGE Sewer & Water District, 7 p.m., District office, 1705 S. Reserve St.

MISSOULA RURAL FIRE District Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., MRFD, 2521 South Ave. W.

Public events

BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.

YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.

NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061, norhtvalleylibrary.org. Registration required for all events. Role playing games for teens, 4 p.m. Trivia ight, 7 p.m.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Families First Learning Lab: Preschool Art with a Purpose, 10 a.m.-noon. MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area: science activity, 2-6 p.m. MCAT: Introduction to Video Editing, Final Cut Pro," 3 p.m., registration required. MCAT: free virtual reality experience, 3:30 p.m., registration required.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Coloring Club for Adults, 10 a.m. NaNoWriMo Writers Club, 1-3:30 p.m. Builders Club, 4 p.m.

Organizations

SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit 8712.toastmastersclubs.org.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m., Fourth D. Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs Fellowship Hall). Silvertip Group (O) Literature, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church (rear entrance, upstairs), 830 South Ave. W. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Solution Group (O/H/B) Speaker meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Missoula Group (O) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.

Coming soon

CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training, "Big Body Play: Why Boisterous, Vigorous and Very Physical Play is Essential to Children's Development and Learning," 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 18. $22. Register at childcareresources.org/events.

