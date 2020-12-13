Community Calendar

Public Events
BINGO, doors open at noon, games begin at 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Masks encouraged.
Organizations
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 9 a.m.: https://zoom.us/j/905489644; Meeting ID 905 489 644; Password 955208. Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 8 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. For audio only option, dial: 1 669 900 6833 US. Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aECafca4d. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily canceled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Speaker/literature, 9:30 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: The majority of in-person meetings have been suspended due to the pandemic. The following groups are currently holding meetings while conﬁrming to health and safety guidance. The use of face coverings is encouraged or mandatory as noted. Meetings may be subject to closure without notice. Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information.
Missoula Group meets daily at 8 p.m. at 112 North Pattee (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 830 South Ave. W. (rear door), face masks mandatory. Sunday Speaker Meeting, 11 a.m., Alano Club (attendance limited to 15 persons. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Persists Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. For password email. missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula AA Sunday Speaker, 11 a.m., Meeting ID: 383 726 702. Password: 235836. Sunrise Group, daily (through Aug.19), 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Meeting ID: 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, every day, all meetings closed except Friday speaker, Meeting ID: 489 179 508. Password: 551190.
Coming soon
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION online open house for two projects near Alberton, Tuesday, Dec. 15, noon-1 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 17, 6-7 p.m. Live question and answer session and presentation of information about project to rehabilitate the Cyr Bridge and improve the Daigle Lane railroad crossing. Register at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/cyrbridge or mdt.mt.gov/.pubinvovle/daigle. Call 406-465-3350.
