{{featured_button_text}}
calendar stockimage

Closure

DRAGON HOLLOW PLAY AREA closed for refurbishment and expansion through May 24.

Public Events

THE VIETNAM WAR Summer Lecture Series Part 1, "Our War" a presentation on the Vietnam War by Combat Veterans Jim Hamilton, Milo McLeod and Bob Whaley, 2 p.m., Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Free. Call 258-3473.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Storytime for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m.  

Organizations

AL-ANON speaker/literature, 9:30 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.

AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sunday Morning Speaker meeting (O/H), 11 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; St. Ignatius A Wing and A Prayer (O/W), 4 p.m., Mission Valley United Methodist Church, 70715 U.S. Highway 93; Missoula Silvertip Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church 830 South Ave. W.; Missoula Poverello Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway; Polson Higher Power Hour (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Big Book Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.

Coming soon

CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training: "Top Tips for Tiny Tummies," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, May 23. Free. Register at 728-6446 or childcareresources.org/events

UNITED WAY OF MISSOULA County’s annual meeting and board elections, Tuesday, May 21, 8-9 a.m., Holiday Inn Missoula Downtown, 200 S. Pattee. To attend, call 549-6104 or email rsvp@missoulaunitedway.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0