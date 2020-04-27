Community Calendar

Government
MISSOULA CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m.
Meeting can be lived streamed at www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. To submit an e-comment, visit www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts, under the meeting date, click on “Open for Comments”, click the agenda item you want to leave a comment on and click the “Leave Comment” button. Enter your first and last name and email address. Indicate if you want your email address to be published. Type your comment and submit it. Public comments are reviewed and then published under that agenda item. Live meeting public comment phone line: Callers will be placed in a virtual waiting room. Phone 1-253-215-8782, 1-267-831-0333 or 1-877- 853-5257; Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Public events
T'AI CHI FOR VETERANS, 3-4 p.m., Missoula Vet Center, 910 Brooks St. Free. Call 721-4918.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: closed.
Organizations
"FIND YOUR VOICE" TOASTMASTERS meeting, noon, University Center at UM. Guests always welcome. Call 544-2575.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back foor of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Everything Under the Sun, 7 a.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Freedom Group, noon, Fourth D Club. Women's Freedom Group, 6 p.m., Fourth D. Club. Zoo Crew, 7:30 p.m. Fourth D. Club. Rocky Mountain Wildfire, 7 p.m., Sunburst Mental Health 109 First Ave., St. Ignatius.
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway, Suites B and C. Monday Step Study Group, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Trout Creek Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Cabinet Mountain Church. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
TOPS, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2512 Sunset Lane. Weigh-in, 6-6:30 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Contact tops.0177@gmail.com.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. Visit montanabridge@gmail.com.
HAMILTON ROTARY CLUB, noon, BJ's Restaurant, 900 N. First St., Hamilton.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Visit oa.org.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS, open meeting every Monday, 6:30 p.m., Community Medical Center, 2827 Fort Missoula Road Conference Room J. Call 888-900-9979.
AA MEETINGS: Regular group meetings are temporarily suspended. Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula Persists Zoom meeting, Thursday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula AA Sunday Speaker, Sunday, 11 a.m. Meeting ID: 383 726 702. Password: 235836. Missoula Young People's Group, Wednesday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Meeting ID: 278 180 675. Password: MYPG2020. No Name Group, Monday and Friday, 7 p.m. Meeting ID: 256 446 926. Password: 718300.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!