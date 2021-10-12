Community Calendar

Closure
ORANGE STREET UNDERPASS closed from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. to all vehicles, bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
Government
PARKS AND RECREATION Board, noon. To comment or to watch meeting, visit ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.
MISSOULA COUNTY LOCAL Emergency Planning Committee, 1:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3hnZgDH.
MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS' Board of Trustees' regular meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3uSJcz3; Passcode: 083337; or One tap mobile: US: +13462487799,,88370564531#,,,,*083337# or +16699006833,,88370564531#,,,,*083337#. Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592. Webinar ID: 883 7056 4531. Passcode: 083337. Agenda available at mcpsmt.org.
TARGET RANGE SEWER and Water Board, 7 p.m., 1705 S. Reserve St. Public welcome.
MISSOULA CONSERVATION District, 7 p.m., virtual; for access information, contact Jackie Vitas at jackie.vitas@macdnet.org or 406-303-3427.
EAST MISSOULA COMMUNITY Council, 7 p.m., via zoom, bit.ly/322J1DF; Meeting ID: 891 7219 0534. One tap mobile +16699006833,,89172190534# US (San Jose). +12532158782,,89172190534# US (Tacoma).
Public events
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: "The Science of Science Fiction," 7 p.m.
MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh produce, plant starts, herbs, eggs, flowers, snacks, Arabic flathbreads. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Families First Learning Lab: Preschool Art with a Purpose, 10 a.m.-noon. MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area: science activity, 2-6 p.m. MCAT: Introduction to Video Editing, Final Cut Pro," 3 p.m., registration required.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Closed.
Organizations
SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit 8712.toastmastersclubs.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
AL-ANON Family Groups: montanadistrict10alanon.org, 1-888-425-2666. Virtual Tuesday Morning Serenity meeting, 7:#0 a.m., Zoom meeting ID: 335-117-407. In person Hamilton Brown Baggers meeting, noon, 201 Daly Ave. (wheelchair accessible, masks required). Virtual Tuesday Night Healing meeting, 7 p.m., Zoom meting ID: 408-942-945.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m., Fourth D. Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs Fellowship Hall). Silvertip Group (O) Literature, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church (rear entrance, upstairs), 830 South Ave. W. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Solution Group (O/H/B) Speaker meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Missoula Group (O) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.
Coming soon
CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training, "Early Childhood Essentials," 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19. Free. Register at childcareresources.org/events.