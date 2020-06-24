Community Calendar

MISSOULA CITY BAND concert, 8 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell. Visit missoulacityband.org.

MISSION MOUNTAIN ZEN presents an online meditation class via Zoom, 6 p.m. For more information and a Zoom link to the class, call 847-721-0665 or email Jerry.Smyers@gmail.com

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Baby and Toddler Story Times outside at 10:30 or 11:30 a.m.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: closed.

NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Story Time Live Online! 10:30 a.m.

Organizations

WOMEN’S REENTRY Group, 6 p.m., WORD, 2405 McIntosh Loop. For women who have experienced incarceration. Call 406-493-7612.

COFFEE OUTSIDE MISSOULA, 7:15-8:15 a.m., Brennan’s Wave. A weekly bike social hour before the day begins; bring your own brewing method to make a cup of coffee with other caffeine-loving cyclists. If you don’t have a method for brewing coffee outside, bring a breakfast item to share with the group and we’ll gladly brew you a cup of coffee. See #coffeeoutsideMSLA on Instagram.