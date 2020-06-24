Community Calendar

Road work
SINGLE-LANE CLOSURES, reduced speed limits and directional signals on Reserve Street at the Grant Creek/Interstate 90 intersection from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
SINGLE-LANE CLOSURES and delays on Reserve Street from the intersection of Reserve and Mullan Road to the I-90 interchange from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
DETOURS AROUND Maurice Avenue between Fifth Street and Sixth Street through July 10, for sewer main replacement project.
Government
CONSERVATION LANDS Advisory Committee, 9:30 a.m., Mount Dean Stone Trailhead Mansion Heights.
MISSOULA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY/MDA Technology District/Bonner Mill Industrial District/Bonner West Log Yard, 3:15, via Microsoft Teams; to call the meeting: +1 406-272-4824 US, Billings; Conference ID 388 520 153#
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY Board, 6 p.m. Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98496390202?pwd=RkRhd1VzUG9vd2x2UEtLTU1KSmFwQT09; Meeting ID: 984 9639 0202; Password: 353732. One tap mobile: + 16699009128,,98496390202# US (San Jose). +12532158782,,98496390202# US (Tacoma).
Public events
DOWNTOWN MISSOULA POP-UP, 11 a.m.-2 pm., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in safe and appropriately-distanced spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
MISSOULA CITY BAND concert, 8 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell. Visit missoulacityband.org.
MISSION MOUNTAIN ZEN presents an online meditation class via Zoom, 6 p.m. For more information and a Zoom link to the class, call 847-721-0665 or email Jerry.Smyers@gmail.com
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Baby and Toddler Story Times outside at 10:30 or 11:30 a.m.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: closed.
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Story Time Live Online! 10:30 a.m.
Organizations
WOMEN’S REENTRY Group, 6 p.m., WORD, 2405 McIntosh Loop. For women who have experienced incarceration. Call 406-493-7612.
COFFEE OUTSIDE MISSOULA, 7:15-8:15 a.m., Brennan’s Wave. A weekly bike social hour before the day begins; bring your own brewing method to make a cup of coffee with other caffeine-loving cyclists. If you don’t have a method for brewing coffee outside, bring a breakfast item to share with the group and we’ll gladly brew you a cup of coffee. See #coffeeoutsideMSLA on Instagram.
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN’S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 544-9651.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: https://zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804; Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 5:30 p.m.: Lil’Rockies https://zoom.us/j/888309410; Meeting ID 868309410; Password 011414. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily canceled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Wednesday Morning Al-Anon, 10:15 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Hot Springs Al-Anon, 9 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 321 Arlee St.; Noon Al-Anon, noon, Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W., Polson. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org/.
AA MEETINGS: Regular group meetings are temporarily suspended. Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula Persists Zoom meeting, Thursday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula AA Sunday Speaker, Sunday, 11 a.m. Meeting ID: 383 726 702. Password: 235836. Missoula Young People's Group, Wednesday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Meeting ID: 278 180 675. Password: MYPG2020. No Name Group, Monday and Friday, 7 p.m. Meeting ID: 256 446 926. Password: 718300.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!