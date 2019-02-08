Public Events
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m.; Yarns @ the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon-2 p.m.; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Teddy Bear Sleepover, 4:#0-5:30 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Word-Wide Cinema viewing of "La Familia," 7 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Organizations
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., $4;
FIVE VALLEYS PACHYDERM CLUB, meeting at noon at Jaker's Restaurant, 3515 Brooks St., Tom Andres of the MCPS Ag Education Program will talk on the impact of Ag education and the FFA program on the Ag industry.
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS, every Friday, 7 p.m., 4-D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 240-5768, 880-9039 or 370-3808.
AL-ANON Friday Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway Suites B and C. Friday Night Al-Anon, 8 p.m., 301 Fourth Ave. E., Polson. Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and South Fifth St. Visit al-anon.montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS, 9 a.m. every Friday, Missoula City Fire Station 5, 6501 Lower Miller Creek Road. Call 888-900-9979.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Polson Early Birds (C/H) Living Sober Study, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners, 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Missoula Reflections meeting mediation/discussion (O), noon, Open Way, 702 Brooks St.; Thompson Falls Women’s Group (O/W), noon, behind Bear Muscle Fitness, 107 Spruce St.; Missoula Women’s Group (C/H/W) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; Missoula Zoo Town Happy Hour Group (O/H), 5:35 p.m., University Congregational Church (UCC), 401 University Ave.; Missoula No Name Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Providence Center, Room 103; Hot Springs One Day At A Time Group (O/H), 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 131 N. Wall St.; St. Ignatius Friday Night Serenity Group, 7 p.m., Sunburst Mental Health, 109 First Ave.; Frenchtown Fellowship Group (C/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Valley of Christ Lutheran Church, 16200 Frontage Road; Superior Morning Star Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Superior Methodist Church, 205 First St.; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St.; Polson T.G.I.F. (C/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Discussion, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE open game, 12:30 p.m., 2825 Stockyard Road Suite I-3. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Coming soon
DAUGHTERS OF AMERICAN Revolution Bitterroot Chapter, 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Program: Good Citizen and History Awards. Bring your education box tops. Call 543-4836.