Community Calendar

Government
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Administrative public meeting, 10 a.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3Bh4XLb; or call in (audio only) 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 214 288 766#.
MISSOULA CEMETERY BOARD, noon, via Zoom, bit.ly/3cYwGam; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 889 3631 1539. Password: 848984. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
MISSOULA BOARD OF COUNTY Commissioners, 2 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3D5WECq; or call in (audio only) 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 344 276 93#.
FRENCHTOWN SMURFIT-STONE Community Advisory Group, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3D3pIun; Meeting ID: 896 9914 0259; Passcode: 978830. One tap mobile +13462487799,,89699140259#,,,,*978830# US (Houston). +16699009128,,89699140259#,,,,*978830# US (San Jose). Dial by your location +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston), +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose), +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma).
Public events
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Artful Thinking, 4 p.m., registration required.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery area science activity, 2-6 p.m. Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community Connections, 11 a.m. Community Cooking at the Library: "Mulligatawny Soup," noon.
Organizations
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325 Password 955008.
7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143 Password 955208. Women only 8:30 p.m.: zoom.us/j/362239376; Meeting ID 362239376; Password 944208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
AL-ANON Family Groups (AFG): Virtual Men Do Al-Anon (women welcome), 7 p.m. Zoom meeting ID: 882-600-650. Virtual Thursday Night Alateen meeting, 7:30 p.m. For access to this meeting, email alateencoordinatordistrict10@gmail.com. Virtual Legacy A-Anon Family Group, 7:30 p.m., Zoom meeting ID: 118-990-172.
AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m. Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs in the Fellowship Room. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 5:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Rebellion Dogs LGBTQ meeting (C/Z) online only, 6 p.m., ID: 498622932. PW: 123456. Silvertip Group (O), 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W. (rear entrance, upstairs). Blackfoot River Group (O), 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8985 Hwy 200, basement. Primary Purpose Group (O/Z) online only, 7 p.m., ID: 542387682. PW: 29874. Solution Group (C/H/B) Discussion, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Group (O) Beginners, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W.
ADULT ASPERGER'S support group, open meeting for those with Asperger's as well as their family and friends, 4:30-6 p.m., University Center, Room 215, UM. Contact Monique Casbeer at 721-3947 or Cindy Bacon Janego at cjanego@communitymed.org for more information.
Coming soon
VIRTUAL SATURDAY New Hope meeting, 9:30 a.m., Saturdays. Zoom ID 397-396-909.