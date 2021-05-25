Community Calendar

Government

MISSOULA COUNTY AIRPORT Authority, 1:30 p.m. Members of the public can view the meeting and documents relied on during the meeting by joining the meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone at: global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253 . Dial in by phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3112. Access Code: 362-010-253. Staff members will be present in the Conference room and a limited number of public attendants will be permitted with facial coverings and social distancing rules in place.

MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC Schools' Board of Trustees' regular meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/344eiHg; Meeting ID: 981 1755 8144. Passcode: 181269. One tap mobile +13462487799,,98117558144#,,,,*181269# US (Houston). +16699006833,,98117558144#,,,,*181269# US (San Jose). The Board of Trustees will meet in-person. Due to concerns for public health, safety, and the uncertainty of the potential number of public participants, the public will only be able to join the meeting to listen and make public comment, by calling in. Please mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. Livestream posted on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/. Agenda available at mcpsmt.org.