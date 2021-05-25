Community Calendar

Government
MISSOULA COUNTY AIRPORT Authority, 1:30 p.m. Members of the public can view the meeting and documents relied on during the meeting by joining the meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone at: global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253. Dial in by phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3112. Access Code: 362-010-253. Staff members will be present in the Conference room and a limited number of public attendants will be permitted with facial coverings and social distancing rules in place.
MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC Schools' Board of Trustees' regular meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/344eiHg; Meeting ID: 981 1755 8144. Passcode: 181269. One tap mobile +13462487799,,98117558144#,,,,*181269# US (Houston). +16699006833,,98117558144#,,,,*181269# US (San Jose). The Board of Trustees will meet in-person. Due to concerns for public health, safety, and the uncertainty of the potential number of public participants, the public will only be able to join the meeting to listen and make public comment, by calling in. Please mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. Livestream posted on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/. Agenda available at mcpsmt.org.
Public events
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Tiny Tales pre-recorded sessions posted every Tuesday on the library's Facebook page.
Organizations
SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit https://8712.toastmastersclubs.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Tuesday Morning Serenity AFG, 7:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St.; Healing Through Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and S. Fifth St., Hamilton; West End Al-Anon, 6 p.m., Clark Fork Church, 75, Abba Lane, St. Regis. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanual Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W (rear door, facemask mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com.