Government

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Blackfoot Room, 455 E. Main or via Zoom.

Public events

MISSION MOUNTAIN ZEN free online meditation class, Wednesdays. Led by Zen Teacher Zenku, including meditation instruction, practice and discussion via Zoom, 6-7:30 p.m. Call 847-721-0665 or email Jerry.Smyers@gmail.com.

BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY CENTER, 9397 Hwy. 200E, 10-noon on Wednesdays or by appointment. Call 406-540-4046 to schedule.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Big Sky: Book Madness, all day. Families First Learning Lab: Blue Block Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. MCAT: Learn to Video Edit, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Magic of Chemistry, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace Walk-In Hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30-5 p.m. Learn MCAT's 3 Camera Studio, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays with the Mayor, 6-7:30 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Dads & Dialogues, 6-7:30 p.m. Democracy Project, 6-8 p.m.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Baby and Toddler Story Time, 10:30 a.m., registration required.

Organizations

DIVORCECARE SUPPORT GROUP, 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays through April 6, Hamilton Assembly of God Church, upstairs, room 24. You can join at any time. $20 fee for participant workbook. Scholarships available; child care provided.

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS/DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILIES (ACA), For those who desire to recover from the effects of growing up in an alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional family. Missoula: Wednesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m., Unity Church downstairs, 546 S. Ave. W. (open to all). Learn more: adultchildren.org.

ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 726-3213.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, 7 a.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway, Missoula, Living Clean Study. 6 p.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway, Missoula. 7 p.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway, Missoula.

ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

AA MEETINGS, Early sunrise group, 6:30 a.m., 546 South Ave. Sunrise group, 8 a.m., 546 South Ave. Sober Steppers, 10 a.m., 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon group, noon, 300 E. Main St. Missoula women’s group, 5:30 p.m., 300 E. Main St. Office group, 6:30 p.m., 2339 26th Ave. Sunset Poverello group, 6:30 p.m., 202 Brooks St. Breathing Easy group, 8 p.m., 102 McLeod. Missoula group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. For more information about meeting times and days, visit aa-montana.org.

NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS (NAMI), Afternoon Connection Group, virtual: bit.ly/3KuyUeS 1-2:30 p.m. Support group for people living with a mental health condition. This group offers respect, understanding, encouragement and hope.