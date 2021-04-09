Consorts, past and future, in Britain’s changing monarchy

FILE - In this March 28, 1939 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth with the Lord Mayor of London passes through the Council Chamber of the Guildhall to attend a party and reception in aid of the National Birthday Trust Fund in the Guildhall, London, after receiving purses from debutantes and peeresses. Prince Philip was the longest serving royal consort in British history. In Britain, the husband or wife of the monarch is known as consort, a position that carries immense prestige but has no constitutional role. The wife of King George VI, who outlived him by 50 years, was loved as the Queen Mother.
LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip was the longest serving royal consort in British history by more than a decade when he died Friday at 99.
It was a role he assumed in 1952 when his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the throne after the sudden death of her father King George VI.
In Britain, the husband or wife of the monarch is known as the consort, a position that carries immense prestige but has no constitutional role. Here are some of the other royal consorts, past and future.
QUEEN ELIZABETH, THE QUEEN MOTHER
The mother of the current queen came to be known affectionately in Britain as The Queen Mum. For the last 50 years of her long life, she was widowed and therefore not the consort, but she did serve in that role while her husband, King George VI, was on the throne from 1936 until 1952. It was a period that included the tumultuous years of World War II.
Born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, she was descended from Scottish royalty. She was known as Queen Elizabeth while her husband reigned, and after his death as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.
During World War II, some opinion-makers suggested the queen and her two young daughters should leave England for safety in the United States or Canada, but the royal couple decided to stay despite the dangers of Germany’s aerial bombardment of London, including the 1940 bombing of Buckingham Palace.