A journey of repentance and renewal

The Jewish High Holidays are the most reflective time in the Jewish year, a time of discovery, self-correction, and reaching for oneness with God. The Jewish calendar allots ten weeks leading to the New Year to redefine our course and renew our spirit. Here are the road markers that guide us on this journey of transformation.
The path to the High Holidays begins with the "three weeks," the 21-day period in the Hebrew months of Tamuz and Av that leads to Tisha B'Av, the day we commemorate the destruction of both the First and Second Temples. The Ancient Israelites experienced the Temple sacrificial rituals as their direct portal to God. In absence of the Temple, they sat in sackcloth and ashes, mourning their loss of connection to the Divine. Out of the ashes of the Second Temple, our great Sages built a new Judaism, based on prayer and Torah, that enabled the Jewish tradition to continue.
Next, we rise from the destruction of the Temples to the new month of Elul, a time the rabbis say, "The King is in the field." In Elul, Divine presence is imminent, close to us. The King has stepped out of the castle into our everyday lives, accessible, as near as breath. It is up to us to respond in return, to reach for the holiness that is so close. In Elul, we hear the call of the shofar daily to awaken our minds and spirit, and we recite Psalm 27, whose 4th verse says,
"Only one thing do I ask of You, Yah,
Just this alone do I seek:
I want to be at home with You, Yah,
All the days of my life."
At the end of Elul, we engage in Selichot, a service of prayers in which we apologize to the Divine for our shortcomings and ask for forgiveness.
When Elul ends, we arrive at Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, the first day of the month of Tishrei. On Rosh Hashanah, we say, "Today, the world was born!" and celebrate with 100 blasts of the shofar! We wish each other a sweet and happy year ahead and eat celebratory meals, dipping apples in honey to signify the possibility of good things to come. On Rosh Hashanah, we celebrate the miracle of Creation and cultivate hope.
As the taste of honey fades, we turn our thoughts to Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. In the ten-day period between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, we crystallize our Elul reflections by taking stock of those to whom we need to apologize for hurtful things we have done in the last year, and we make those apologies. Jewish tradition teaches that we apologize to God for transgressions against the Divine, but we must also seek forgiveness for acts we have committed toward another person. We may also find that others come to us seeking our forgiveness, so we prepare to be compassionate and forgiving. In this human exchange, we mirror Divine compassion, accepting each other's imperfections and wrongdoings and summoning forgiveness. Yom Kippur, a long day of fasting and prayer, helps us sort out what we must do and get it done. At the end of this journey of repentance and return, we feel relief, renewal and a sense of peace.
