A journey of repentance and renewal

When Elul ends, we arrive at Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, the first day of the month of Tishrei. On Rosh Hashanah, we say, "Today, the world was born!" and celebrate with 100 blasts of the shofar! We wish each other a sweet and happy year ahead and eat celebratory meals, dipping apples in honey to signify the possibility of good things to come. On Rosh Hashanah, we celebrate the miracle of Creation and cultivate hope.

As the taste of honey fades, we turn our thoughts to Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. In the ten-day period between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, we crystallize our Elul reflections by taking stock of those to whom we need to apologize for hurtful things we have done in the last year, and we make those apologies. Jewish tradition teaches that we apologize to God for transgressions against the Divine, but we must also seek forgiveness for acts we have committed toward another person. We may also find that others come to us seeking our forgiveness, so we prepare to be compassionate and forgiving. In this human exchange, we mirror Divine compassion, accepting each other's imperfections and wrongdoings and summoning forgiveness. Yom Kippur, a long day of fasting and prayer, helps us sort out what we must do and get it done. At the end of this journey of repentance and return, we feel relief, renewal and a sense of peace.