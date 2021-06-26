Community of Faith: A calling is not a job

At the end of June I will enter the ranks of the retired. As I’ve approached this landmark of change in my life, people have been asking me what it feels like and whether I am overwhelmed with joy or sadness; with anticipation or anxiety. Honestly, all of the above. I imagine I’m the same as everyone in that it kind of depends on what is changing about one’s life when you retire.
The biggest thing for me is the realization that I’m not ending a job. I haven’t had a “job” since I worked for the Del Monte cannery in Salem, Oregon, during my college years. That was something I went to every day in the summer so I could earn money. It was a ridiculously easy and repetitive job but it paid.
Since that time I don’t really believe I’ve had a job. I’ve worked at various reflections and realities of my vocation, but that hasn’t been a job. A vocation is what you do that is your calling, the word coming from the Latin meaning “to call/summon.” I was still in high school when I was called to ministry. It has taken the shape of pastoral ministry, hospital chaplain and hospice chaplain. All were different variations of my one call that I will continue to follow, mostly through working in the area of grief support in our community. So I’m not retiring. It’s more like “retreading” for something new. I am accepting a different version of my vocation as I also find more room for personal things in my life.
A vocation or calling can be something anyone can have and is something everyone who acknowledges a spiritual spark in their life should be finding and fulfilling. Your vocation can be whatever your sense of spirituality calls you to or whatever you do that gives your life meaning and purpose. There are certainly jobs that are also vocations. Careers in teaching or health care, for instance, can be jobs or they can be vocations. It depends on how you view what it is you do and why you do it.
There are also many vocations that are a calling of our spirit to do things that we almost can’t not do. Things like sharing your faith, feeding the hungry or finding housing for the homeless can be a vocation. So can efforts of building a more peaceful society, ending racism, creating a world that is more gentle and accepting of diversity, reaching out to bring hope to hopeless or healing wounds of neglect, pain, prejudice or grief. It is the thing you are called to do in life that gives life and heart to what you do.
I’m not going to ride off into the sunset anytime soon. I’ll do typical “retreaded” people things: travel, read, maybe write and start on the overdue Honey-Do List. I will also be continuing to serve the end-of-life community and those who are grieving in any way I might be called to do so. I won’t have a job anymore but will still have my vocation.
Dan Dixson is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He serves as Chaplain and Bereavement Specialist at Partners In Home Care Hospice (until July 1). He can be reached at dixsond55@gmail.com.