Community of Faith: A calling is not a job

A vocation or calling can be something anyone can have and is something everyone who acknowledges a spiritual spark in their life should be finding and fulfilling. Your vocation can be whatever your sense of spirituality calls you to or whatever you do that gives your life meaning and purpose. There are certainly jobs that are also vocations. Careers in teaching or health care, for instance, can be jobs or they can be vocations. It depends on how you view what it is you do and why you do it.

There are also many vocations that are a calling of our spirit to do things that we almost can’t not do. Things like sharing your faith, feeding the hungry or finding housing for the homeless can be a vocation. So can efforts of building a more peaceful society, ending racism, creating a world that is more gentle and accepting of diversity, reaching out to bring hope to hopeless or healing wounds of neglect, pain, prejudice or grief. It is the thing you are called to do in life that gives life and heart to what you do.

I’m not going to ride off into the sunset anytime soon. I’ll do typical “retreaded” people things: travel, read, maybe write and start on the overdue Honey-Do List. I will also be continuing to serve the end-of-life community and those who are grieving in any way I might be called to do so. I won’t have a job anymore but will still have my vocation.

Dan Dixson is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He serves as Chaplain and Bereavement Specialist at Partners In Home Care Hospice (until July 1). He can be reached at dixsond55@gmail.com.

