Is the USA a Christian nation or not?

This might seem like an odd question for a Lutheran pastor to ask. There are certainly more Christians in this country than any other religion — 67%, according to the 2022 Census of American Religion (Public Religion Research Institute poll 2.24.23). “Nones” (who have no religious affiliation) are second with 27%, while all others — Jews, Muslims, Buddhists and others, are 6% of the population. So there are a lot of us here.

But are we a Christian nation? Given all the hate out there, in action and in talk, we sure don’t act like a nation that follows the Prince of Peace.

Yet some pastors and politicians insist that we have been from the beginning by the design of the Founders. They would privilege Christian faith over all others, claiming that only Christians are real Americans. Or worse: “If you want to live here, be a Christian,” said a chapter president of the Montana Federation of Republican Women (NYT, Feb. 11). The last Montana legislative session featured plenty of talk and more than a few bills supporting far-right evangelical sensibilities with regard to abortion, LGBTQ civil rights and publicly funded religious schools.

This is no accident. It is the agenda of a national movement of Christian Nationalism, or White Christian Nationalism, because it provides cover for white supremacy. But it is anything but Christian, and unconstitutional to boot. It is a perversion of the gospel and a danger to the country.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” The first amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Clear enough. Christianity is not the state religion of the USA. Christians are on equal legal footing with all other faiths and with people of no faith commitment. By design. Any attempt to pass a law based solely on Christian principles is out of bounds.

Besides, whose Christian principles rule the roost here? There is not one “Christianity.” There are multiple “Christianities.” Most mainline Protestant denominations happily ordain and marry LGBTQ folks. Roman Catholic teaching is strong on combating climate change and upholding justice for immigrants and people who are poor. It might seem that far-right evangelicals are in charge. They clearly are in bed with one political party. But they are only part of the mix. Of white U.S. Christians in the PRRI poll cited above, 14% are evangelical, 14% are mainline Protestant, and 13% are Roman Catholic.

So here’s my plea to Christian sibs as we get into another political season: Repudiate White Christian Nationalism. It does Jesus no favors. It denies Jesus’ favorite commandment: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” It tramples on the sacred dignity that God bakes into each person on earth. And it’s got our constitutional history all wrong.

Here’s one thing you can do, besides not falling for the rhetoric of making this a Christian nation. Sign on to the statement put out by Christians Against Christian Nationalism. It’s online. Thousands of U.S. Christian leaders have done so. Keep the faith.