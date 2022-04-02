Community of Faith: A daily prayer for Lent and beyond

Lent is a perfect time to reassess our prayer life. Five Hundred years ago, when St. Ignatius gave us his Spiritual Exercises, he said to his followers and continues to say to us today that if we do anything or take anything away from the exercises, let it be the Daily Examen, a simple but life changing prayer. It is a prayer that is accessible to all, whether you have experienced the Spiritual Exercises or not, no matter your particular spirituality or denomination.

Simply stated these are the 5 steps:

1) I begin with a grateful heart, giving thanks to God for all the favors God has given me, in essence, thanksgiving for the enormous love God has for me. (A beautiful sunrise, the snow-capped mountains, the first flowers of spring, a child's embrace, ...)

2) I ask for "enlightenment", an awareness of who I am as I stand before God. It is a prayer for a discerning heart and an intimacy with the mind and heart of Jesus that I might grow to be the authentic person God has created me to be, freer and more loving.

3) I review my thoughts, words and deeds since my last prayer time; I survey my actions and in so doing I become aware of how and where I was drawn to God today and how I experienced Christ, how I experienced Love, alive in me this day and in my life. One's prayer is for an awareness that leads to a purification of choice.

4) I ask God to pardon me for those thoughts, words and deeds where I did not respond with love, knowing that I am a loved sinner. I pray for the grace to detach from those areas where I am still held bound and pray for God in his mercy to move my heart toward responding more generously.

5) Finally, I resolve to amendment as I look to the future with renewed vision and sensitivity. I resolve to respond with greater fidelity empowered by the gracious love of God. I become increasingly aware of God's divine power and the magnitude of His love in my life and consequently I am moved to a greater response in Love and in seeing God in all things.

• GRATITUDE

• AWARENESS

• EXAMINING ONE'S LIFE - WHEN AND WHERE DID GOD SPEAK TO ME

• ASKING FOR PARDON WHEN I DID NOT RESPOND IN LOVE/RECEIVING FORGIVENESS

• RESOLUTION & CONVERSION

The Examen is a simple prayer which promises a profound experience of God. It will take a bit of work to make it habit, but anything worthwhile does. And it is adaptable to every season and personal life experience. It is a way for us to open the door to the God who waits in Love to enter our hearts and transform them. It is a method that can be the path to daily conversion of heart and a practice through which I can grow to be more authentic, the person I was created to be. The daily Examen is a prayer said in love to a loving Creator God meant to bring us to a level of awareness that leads full circle to how we praise reverence and serve our God. It is our daily means to union and communion with the Divine. AMEN.

Mary Ann Bigelow is a wife, mother and Spiritual Director with the St. Francis Xavier Parish Ignatian Retreat Ministry. She can be reached at jgbdaboss@aol.com.

