Community of Faith: A different take on blessings

“God bless America.” We have heard this phrase over and over in the last several months, often as the conclusion of a political speech; but we also see it on bumper stickers, we observe it in marketing strategies, it is often quoted at sports gatherings, and recited regularly in the prayer time at many faith community gatherings. It sounds good and hopeful, promising and fulfilling – but, of course, all that depends upon what is meant by the verb in that sentence; namely, what does it mean, for God to bless America?

There is a very famous passage in the Bible which has caused much discussion and not a little confusion regarding what it means to be blessed by God. Perhaps you have struggled as I have with what is called “The Sermon on the Mount”, where Jesus basically flips our understanding of blessedness on its head. “Blessed are the poor in spirit…,” “blessed are those who mourn…,” “blessed are the meek…,” “blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness…,” blessed are you when people revile and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on God’s account…” -- these don’t sound very blessed; they sound more like cursed conditions that diminish life. And yet, there is a ring of truth that begins in prayerful consideration but moves onto to the shouts of experience with which we can all identify, if we stop and reflect on how life actually works.