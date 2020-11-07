Community of Faith: A different take on blessings

“God bless America.” We have heard this phrase over and over in the last several months, often as the conclusion of a political speech; but we also see it on bumper stickers, we observe it in marketing strategies, it is often quoted at sports gatherings, and recited regularly in the prayer time at many faith community gatherings. It sounds good and hopeful, promising and fulfilling – but, of course, all that depends upon what is meant by the verb in that sentence; namely, what does it mean, for God to bless America?
There is a very famous passage in the Bible which has caused much discussion and not a little confusion regarding what it means to be blessed by God. Perhaps you have struggled as I have with what is called “The Sermon on the Mount”, where Jesus basically flips our understanding of blessedness on its head. “Blessed are the poor in spirit…,” “blessed are those who mourn…,” “blessed are the meek…,” “blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness…,” blessed are you when people revile and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on God’s account…” -- these don’t sound very blessed; they sound more like cursed conditions that diminish life. And yet, there is a ring of truth that begins in prayerful consideration but moves onto to the shouts of experience with which we can all identify, if we stop and reflect on how life actually works.
I can only reflect on the things I have seen myself that make for blessedness of a counter-intuitive nature. But I strongly identify with the profoundness of that type of blessing which deepens and strengthens even as it challenges life, all in ways that the typical understandings of blessings – riches, material, power, pleasure, comfort, and a host of similar positive descriptors – simply cannot provide. In that vein, I have endeavored (most awkwardly) to shape what I have come to understand as the greater sense of being blessed – through the challenges of life that work the greatest transformation. Here are some of the ways I regularly see this type of blessedness in our world today:
Blessed are the ones who struggle, for they are awake.
Blessed are those who experience pain, for they do not take life for granted.
Blessed are the mask wearers, for their loving nature is made visible as they try to care for others.
Blessed are they who forgive others, for they carry less weight in their souls.
Blessed are they who fight in the courts for what is right, for even though they are often defeated, they know what’s worth fighting for.
Blessed are the front-line workers, for they do what is needed that others cannot do.
Blessed are the soup kitchen workers, for they have learned that blessing others blesses themselves.
Blessed are the sorrowful, for they can nurture the strongest fellowship of those who know loss.
Blessed are you when you are attacked for doing what is right in God’s eyes, for your work will last while the wrong fades away.
Blessed are the teachers, for they equip our children for life.
Blessed are the civil servants, the police and fire fighters and ambulance workers and military service personnel, for they place themselves in harm’s way to keep others safe.
Blessed are the humble, for they have learned the secret of peace through avoiding vain striving.
Blessed is the one who gives more than they receive, for the spirit of God moves in channels of generosity.
Blessed are those who listen, for they will learn.
Blessed are those who hope, for their lives move forward.
Blessed are those who love, for they have discovered what life is for.
God’s grace be with you,
John Daniels
Rev. John Daniels is pastor at First United Methodist Church, Missoula. He can be reached at john@fumcmissoula.com.
