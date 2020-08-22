Community of Faith: A floodlight of good

In life, some people touch your heart, mind, and imagination in ways that change you forever. In my life, my friend and fellow Missoulian Rajiem Seabrook is just such a person. Rajiem and I have a mutual friend, Jim Parker, who passed away recently. Jim was a mountain of a person in life; physically standing six foot six, and spiritually, lifting and supporting all with whom he interacted. He invited others to be better, to pause and rethink prejudices, to love instead of judge. He loved God and wanted everyone to find that same peace. Dying in the time of COVID meant that there were no loving embraces to say goodbye. There were no face-to-face visits recounting times past and reliving life’s adventures through stories. I found it difficult to ‘mourn with those that mourn’ and ‘lift up the hands that hang down’. On the day Jim passed away, while I sat pondering the good influence he was in my life, I got a call from Rajiem. We visited, we shed tears of sadness and joy remembering our good friend, and pondered the impact for good Jim had on our hearts. Rajiem stated, “this feels like a life-changing moment for me. I feel like I need to do more and be more, that this needs to change me for the better.” We discussed ways to be a light, how to be the change we hoped to see in the world. We discussed food, not just because we both love BBQ, but the power food has to bring people together. We set a time to have lunch and work on our plans. He didn’t wait for me. Within days he started sending me messages telling of the joy he is finding making meals and delivering to people in Missoula who are currently experiencing homelessness. He decided that there is work to do and is living one of his now favorite sayings, “doing God’s work on the devil’s playground.” While others are pondering and pausing, Rajiem is acting and loving. He is involving families, teenagers, really anyone who wants to participate. Rajiem’s impact is far-reaching. He is touching others’ lives for good and reflecting the love of God in his daily life. His mission is, “Reach one, Teach one, Feed one, Love one.” The idea that right now should be a life-changing moment for all of us is profound and true. In a world that often feels dark, even a small light can illuminate our lives for good in immeasurable ways. Rajiem’s floodlight of good is shining bright, a light that was in part lit by Jim’s kindness, a light that I know we each have within ourselves. Rajiem’s actions embody the words sung at Jim’s funeral, “each life that touches ours for good reflects thine own great mercy, Lord.” Great joy is found in loving and serving others. I hope every one of us finds that joy everyday of our lives.